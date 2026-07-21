PRNigeria Founder, Yushau Shauib, Seeks End to Alleged Institutional Bullying

• Releases memoir on NIPSS experience

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Communication expert and founder of PRNigeria, Alhaji Yushau Shuaib, has called for an end to what he termed as “institutional bullying” across the country.

He made the call on Monday in Abuja, during the presentation of the mid-year activities of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, Spokespersons Digest, and several other specialised digital platforms.

The event witnessed the unveiling of several books PR, Journalism, governance among others.

Shuaib, was last year withdrawn from the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47), of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), over issues relating to institutional discipline, freedom of expression, due process, digital privacy, and the responsibilities of leadership institutions.

Recalling his travail at the institute, the founder of PRNigeria, stressed the need for institutions to respect the fundamental rights of individual, including course participants.

“The memoir chronicles my experience at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), detailing events that culminated in my withdrawal from the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47).

“It recounts my perspective on issues surrounding institutional discipline, freedom of expression, due process, digital privacy, and the responsibilities of leadership institutions.

“Among the issues discussed are my allegation that private email correspondence belonging to my media organisation was unlawfully accessed during disciplinary proceedings; the attribution to me of authorship of a publication I maintain I neither wrote nor endorsed; and my contention that expressions of institutional regret were misconstrued as admissions of misconduct.

“The memoir also examines the role played by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), including the termination of its Memorandum of Understanding with IMPR following the controversy.

“The memoir also chronicles my efforts to seek legal and regulatory redress. Most regrettably, despite formally petitioning both the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) over the alleged cybercrime involving the interception of my private email, no action has been taken against the named suspects more than a year after the petitions were submitted”, he said.

While observing the experience reflects a broader concern about institutional accountability, Shuaib stated that it mirrors two other unresolved matters he had pursued through the courts for over three years: the alleged unlawful freezing of IMPR’s corporate account by Access Bank and his defamation suit against Mr. Terrence Kuanum over the publication of an article falsely portraying him as a “mastermind” and “on the payroll of terrorists.”

He disclosed that in each case, he reported the matters to the appropriate authorities and sought judicial redress, yet meaningful resolution has remained elusive.

“These experiences have reinforced my conviction that justice delayed not only affects individuals but can also erode public confidence in institutions established to uphold the rule of law”, he added.

Meanwhile, new books released at the event are; AI in Crisis Communication; Communicating Revenue and Monetary Reform; The Distinguished 109: Profile of Nigeria’s 10th Senate and; The Community Policing Playbook: Nigerian Case Studies That Work.

According to Shuaib, the publications reflect their enduring commitment to advancing knowledge and professional practice in journalism, governance, and strategic communication.