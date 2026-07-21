Oba Nsugbe to Deliver CIArb Nigeria 2026 Keynote Address

The Nigerian Branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), has announced renowned international arbitration expert, Oba Nsugbe, KC, SAN, as the Keynote Speaker for its 2026 Annual Conference and Gala Night scheduled to hold from November 4 to 6 at the EUI Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as preparations gather momentum for one of the country’s foremost dispute resolution gatherings.

The Institute said Nsugbe’s participation underscores its commitment to promoting excellence in arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), while bringing together leading practitioners, policymakers, academics and business leaders to examine emerging trends shaping the profession at this year’s Conference.

A distinguished legal practitioner at both the English and Nigerian Bars, Nsugbe has built an extensive international practice covering commercial litigation, arbitration, public international law, investment treaty disputes and complex cross-border commercial matters, with particular emphasis on Africa-related disputes.

According to the Organisers, Nsugbe’s Keynote Address will set the tone for discussions on the Conference theme, “Beyond Dialogue: Delivering Excellence in Arbitration and ADR”, which seeks to examine how the dispute resolution community can respond to growing demands for efficiency, innovation, commercial awareness and excellence in service delivery, amid an increasingly complex global business environment.

The Conference will also feature the participation of the President of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Cesar Pereira C.Arb, FCIArb, alongside leading arbitration practitioners, Judges, senior advocates, academics and ADR professionals from Nigeria and other jurisdictions. Organisers said the gathering is expected to provide a platform for robust discussions on contemporary arbitration practice, institutional reforms, and the future of alternative dispute resolution across Africa.

They expressed confidence that this year’s Conference would rank among the most significant arbitration and ADR gatherings in the region, offering participants opportunities for knowledge sharing, professional development and strategic networking with some of the world’s foremost experts in commercial dispute resolution.

The CIArb Nigeria Branch urged legal practitioners, in-house Counsel, members of the Judiciary, business executives and other stakeholders to register for the Conference, describing the annual event as an important forum for advancing arbitration and ADR as effective mechanisms for resolving commercial disputes and strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria and across Africa.