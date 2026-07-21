  • Tuesday, 21st July, 2026

Niger APC Moves to Reconcile Aggrieved Members, Holds Emergency Meeting

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

• Bago asks members to work for success of party in 2027

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, weekend, held a stakeholders’ meeting to reconcile aggrieved members.

The aggrieved APC members some of who were former political office holders and those that lost the primary elections into various positions two weeks ago pulled out of the party and announced their joining of the main opposition party the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

However, last weekend the APC held an emergency stakeholders meeting at Government House where Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago charged all members to work for the success of the party in next year’s election.

“It is the duty of every member of APC in the State to serve as foot soldiers and campaign not only for themselves, but for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu” Bago said at the meeting.

He decried the actions of some APC members as “unacceptable” saying  “as beneficiaries of the ruling party, no one should be seen trying to sabotage the party’s success”.

He therefore asked  all APC members in the State to work assiduously and as a team with sincerity of purpose and contribute immensely to the growth of the party and for the overall wellbeing of citizens.

Bago who  admitted that “party primaries  come with crisis” explained that  “efforts are being made to reconcile with aggrieved members” adding that  “the reconciliatory moves of the party is already yielding results.”

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