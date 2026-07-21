Justice Ekwo Seeks Mandatory Moot Trials for Law Students

A Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Inyang Ekwo, has called for Moot and Mock Trial exercises to be made compulsory for all students of the Nigerian Law School, describing practical courtroom advocacy as indispensable to the training of future legal practitioners.

Justice Ekwo made the call on Wednesday, while presiding over the 10th Annual Moot and Mock Trial for Nigerian Law School Externs, organised by J-K Gadzama LLP at the Hon. Justice Niki Tobi Moot Court, located on the Pent floor within the J-K Gadzama Court. The programme, an initiative of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Life Bencher, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama, is aimed at strengthening practical advocacy skills among aspiring Lawyers.

Represented at the event on behalf of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ekwo commended Gadzama and his law firm for sustaining the initiative over the past decade. He urged the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School to consider making moot and mock trial exercises a compulsory component of legal training, noting that practical courtroom experience is essential to producing competent advocates.

The event attracted leading figures in the legal profession, including the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr Olugbemisola Titilayomi Odusote; the Head of Academics, Dr J. U. Ebuara; Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, OFR, SAN, FCArb; Prof Maxwell M. Gidado, OON, SAN; and representatives of the Body of Benchers. Seventeen Nigerian Law School externs participated in the exercise, assuming various courtroom roles, including counsel, witnesses, registrar and court clerk, while demonstrating advocacy skills in jurisdictional arguments, cross-examination and evidentiary objections.

In her remarks, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School praised Gadzama for his sustained investment in legal education, and his commitment to mentoring young Lawyers through practical advocacy initiatives. Other dignitaries, including Chief Ayorinde, Prof Gidado and Mr Felix N. Ereke, who represented the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, also lauded the Senior Advocate for his contributions to capacity building within the legal profession.

Responding, Gadzama said the annual programme was inspired by his experience as a Nigerian Law School student in the 1980s, when the late Justice Niki Tobi organised similar advocacy exercises. He explained that the firm’s moot court was named after the late jurist, in recognition of his enduring contributions to legal education and advocacy training in Nigeria.

Gadzama commended the externs for their impressive performance, and reaffirmed his commitment to mentoring the next generation of Lawyers through practical advocacy and capacity-building initiatives. He expressed confidence that sustained exposure to simulated courtroom proceedings, would help produce legal practitioners better equipped to meet the demands of modern legal practice.