iDICE Opens Applications for Growth Lab to Support High-potential Nigerian Startups 

The iDICE Startup Bridge program, an initiative under the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme implemented by the Bank of Industry has opened applications for Growth Lab, a 12-week acceleration programme that will select 12 tech-enabled Nigerian startups, from the 6 geopolitical zones, for intensive growth support, investment readiness training, and access to up to $350,000 in funding.

In a statement, the organisers said that the programme represents the next stage in the iDICE Startup Bridge’s founder support pathway.

“Growth Lab is the Startup Bridge accelerator programme, designed for startups that have developed an MVP and require structured support to scale. The programme focuses on strengthening venture fundamentals and preparing companies for external investment,” the statement stated.

According to the National Coordinator of the Programme, Ife Adebayo, “Selected founders will gain access to structured growth support, investment readiness preparation, access to industry experts, market expansion pathways, a $100,000 cash investment (or Naira equivalent) for 7.5% equity upon entering the programme (terms and conditions apply), and up to $250,000 in potential follow-on investment should certain growth conditions be met.”