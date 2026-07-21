HBM: Our Sustainability Initiatives Continue to Impact Lives, Strengthening Communities

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of HBM Nigeria Plc, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable development, saying its investments in communities, environmental stewardship, and local capacity development have continued to improve lives and create long-term value across Nigeria.

Speaking during a recent media engagement in Lagos, to provide insights on the company’s name change to HBM Nigeria Plc from formerly Lafarge Africa Plc, Alade-Akinyemi said that sustainability is central to HBM Nigeria’s business strategy, with the company consistently increasing its investments in initiatives that positively impact host communities while driving inclusive economic growth.

He said: “”Our sustainability initiatives continue to impact lives and strengthen communities because we believe strongly in sustainability, and we put our money where our heart is. Every year, we continue to increase our investments because creating shared value for our communities is fundamental to who we are as a business. We will continue to grow our business sustainably, invest in research and innovation, create opportunities for Nigerians and deliver value to our customers, shareholders and communities.”

He disclosed that HBM Nigeria has steadily grown its annual sustainability spending over the past five years, funding projects across education, healthcare, environmental conservation, community infrastructure and youth empowerment in its host communities.

He stated that beyond its social investments, the company’s ongoing expansion projects at its Ashaka and Sagamu plants are creating significant employment opportunities by prioritising skilled and unskilled youths from host communities.