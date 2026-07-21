  • Monday, 20th July, 2026

Guinness Unveils N400m Consumer Promo

Business | 7 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Guinness Nigeria has launched a nationwide consumer rewards promotion with over N400 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, including a daily N1 million cash prize, N100,000 for 1,000 winners, and a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as the grand prize.

The National Consumer Promotion (NCP), tagged ‘Open For More’, is aimed at rewarding loyal consumers while creating opportunities for more Nigerians to benefit from the brand’s nationwide campaign.

According to the company, consumers can participate by purchasing specially marked bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Guinness Smooth, checking for the unique code beneath the crown cork, and entering the code on the designated promotion website for a chance to win.

Speaking on the launch, Marketing and Innovations Director of Guinness Nigeria, Ramanathan Solayappan, said the initiative reflects the company’s enduring relationship with Nigerian consumers and its commitment to creating memorable experiences beyond the product.

“Nigerians have made Guinness part of their celebrations, milestones, and everyday moments for over seven decades. The ‘Open For More’ promotion is our way of rewarding that loyalty by giving consumers genuine opportunities to win prizes that can make a meaningful difference in their lives,” he said.

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