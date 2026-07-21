GCR Upgrades Axxela’s National Scale Long-term Issuer Rating to A+(NG)

Oriarehu Bonny

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced that GCR has upgraded its long-term issuer rating to A+(NG) and affirmed its short-term issuer rating at A1(NG), with a Stable Outlook.

The upgrade reflects Axxela’s robust business model, and strong earnings performance, and sustained financial profile, reinforcing the company’s ability to deliver long-term value while maintaining financial discipline.

GCR also upgraded the long-term issue rating for Axxela Funding 1 Plc’s NGN16.4 billion series 1 senior unsecured bond to A+(NG); and the NGN11.5 billion series 1 senior secured bond to A+(NG)(EL) respectively.

Commenting on the milestone, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Moshood Olajide said, “The ratings upgrade by GCR is a strong endorsement of Axxela’s disciplined approach to business. Beyond recognising our financial strength, it reflects the resilience of our business model and the confidence in our strategic direction.”

“Over the past few years, we have continued to make significant strides across the business by expanding our natural gas infrastructure, strengthening our operational footprint, advancing our sustainability agenda, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to operational excellence and safety.’’