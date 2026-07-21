  • Monday, 20th July, 2026

GCR Upgrades Axxela’s National Scale Long-term Issuer Rating to A+(NG)

Business | 6 seconds ago

Oriarehu Bonny

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced that GCR has upgraded its long-term issuer rating to A+(NG) and affirmed its short-term issuer rating at A1(NG), with a Stable Outlook.

The upgrade reflects Axxela’s robust business model, and strong earnings performance, and sustained financial profile, reinforcing the company’s ability to deliver long-term value while maintaining financial discipline.

GCR also upgraded the long-term issue rating for Axxela Funding 1 Plc’s NGN16.4 billion series 1 senior unsecured bond to A+(NG); and the NGN11.5 billion series 1 senior secured bond to A+(NG)(EL) respectively.

Commenting on the milestone, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Moshood Olajide said, “The ratings upgrade by GCR is a strong endorsement of Axxela’s disciplined approach to business. Beyond recognising our financial strength, it reflects the resilience of our business model and the confidence in our strategic direction.”

“Over the past few years, we have continued to make significant strides across the business by expanding our natural gas infrastructure, strengthening our operational footprint, advancing our sustainability agenda, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to operational excellence and safety.’’

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.