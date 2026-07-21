Experts Advocate Human-AI Collaboration as PR Professionals Mark World PR Day in Lagos

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Public relations professionals have identified the convergence of human intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) as the defining feature of the profession’s future, urging practitioners to embrace technology while preserving the human judgment and strategic thinking that remain central to effective communication.

The position was canvassed at the commemoration of World PR Day 2026 held in Lagos under the theme, “The Golden Age of Strategic PR.”

Speaking at the event, Founder and Chief Strategist of Minc, Mirabel Aleladia, said the evolution of public relations should not be viewed as a departure from traditional practice but as an opportunity to strengthen it with emerging technologies.

According to her, conventional public relations remains relevant because it continues to serve critical stakeholders across society, even as the communications landscape undergoes rapid digital transformation.

“I think this new age is less about getting rid of the old PR and more about supplementing it with the resources that we now have,” she said.

Aleladia explained that the “golden age” of public relations is rooted in the ability of practitioners to combine human intelligence with artificial intelligence to deliver more effective communication strategies.

She stressed that AI should be seen as an enabler rather than a substitute for professional judgment, adding that practitioners who ignore technological advancements risk falling behind in an increasingly digital environment.

A major challenge confronting society today, she noted, is widespread media illiteracy, which she described as a consequence of inadequate access to quality education.

According to her, the inability of many people to distinguish between authentic information and misinformation has contributed significantly to the spread of fake news.

She echoed the position of Head of Communications at Moniepoint, Bemu Awala, who argued that media literacy should receive the same level of attention as financial literacy.

Aleladia called on governments and educational institutions to invest more in media education through university curricula and community sensitisation programmes to equip citizens with the skills required to identify credible sources of information.

“As the world continues to digitise, we are constantly exposed to misinformation. People need to know where to find verifiable news and how to verify information before sharing it,” she said.

On the growing adoption of AI within the communications industry, Aleladia maintained that embracing the technology is no longer optional for serious professionals.

According to her, AI has become an important productivity tool capable of handling repetitive and time-consuming assignments such as drafting press releases and processing information that requires minimal analytical input.

She, however, cautioned that communications professionals must understand the appropriate applications of AI rather than relying on it indiscriminately.

“The real value lies in knowing where and how to apply artificial intelligence,” she stated.

She explained that while generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini could assist with routine communications tasks, they could not replace the strategic thinking, emotional intelligence and nuanced decision-making required in crisis communication and reputation management.

Aleladia emphasised that public relations remains fundamentally a people-centred profession where relationships, trust and empathy continue to determine success.

She observed that the growing influence of digital media has elevated the importance of communications professionals as organisations increasingly seek to build resilient corporate and personal brands.

According to her, the rise of online activism and the speed with which brands can face public criticism have further increased the demand for experienced public relations practitioners capable of managing stakeholder engagement and protecting organisational reputation.

“Now more than ever, people are coming online to cancel brands. There is a need to have professionals who can build communities around brands and protect their reputation,” she said.

She argued that public relations professionals occupy a strategic position within organisations and should be regarded as trusted advisers to leadership in both government and the private sector.

Looking ahead, Aleladia expressed confidence that the profession would continue to grow in relevance as digital transformation reshapes communication across industries.

She maintained that although AI will continue to automate several processes, it cannot replicate the uniquely human ability to build relationships, understand emotions and foster meaningful connections.

“I see PR as the cornerstone of every leadership position and a strong strategic partner to leadership. No technology can mechanise human intelligence when it comes to public relations,” she said.

She added that while artificial intelligence would remain an indispensable tool for improving efficiency, authentic communication, strategic counsel and relationship management would continue to depend on human expertise.

Participants at the World PR Day celebration agreed that the future of strategic public relations lies not in replacing professionals with technology but in equipping practitioners with the skills to harness AI responsibly while preserving the creativity, ethics and human insight that define the profession.