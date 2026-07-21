CPPE Commends FG’s Unveiling of Social Intervention Programmes, Describes It as Important Shift in Economic Reforms

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise CPPE has commended the Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) that was unveiled by the federal government, describing it as an important shift in the reform agenda from restoring macroeconomic stability to ensuring that the benefits of reform get to the masses.

The CPPE stated this yesterday in a policy brief on SIPs titled “Strengthening The Legitimacy of Economic Reforms” where it commended it as a timely and commendable policy initiative.

The SIPs, which is supported by the World Bank, is comprised of five flagship interventions, namely the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Additional Financing (NG-CARES AF), the Solutions for Internally Displaced and Host Communities Programme (SOLID), and the three Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programmes—HOPE-GOV, HOPE-PHC and HOPE-EDU.

Yusuf said: “Together, they signal an important shift in the reform agenda: from restoring macroeconomic stability to ensuring that the benefits of reform translate into improved welfare, greater inclusion and shared prosperity.”

He said that there is a broad consensus that the administration’s economic reforms have substantially strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals such as exchange-rate stability, fiscal transparency, external reserves and improved investor confidence.

He, however, remarked that macroeconomic stability, while necessary, is not sufficient because the enduring test of any reform programme is its ability to improve living standards through lower inflationary pressures, higher productivity, stronger employment and rising household incomes.

“Against this backdrop, the SIPs assume strategic importance. Beyond providing temporary relief to vulnerable households, it strengthens the social legitimacy of the reform process by demonstrating that economic reforms are ultimately intended to improve citizens’ welfare, not merely to deliver favourable macroeconomic indicators,” Yusuf said.

He added: “Public support is more likely to endure when the benefits of reform are visible, inclusive and widely shared. Social protection therefore enhances not only social welfare but also the political credibility and sustainability of the reform agenda.”

The CPPE said that the SIPs also reinforced an important policy principle that macroeconomic stability is a means to an end, not an end in itself.

“Its ultimate purpose is inclusive growth, productive employment, poverty reduction and shared prosperity.

“The government’s recognition of this imperative deserves commendation,” it said.

Yusuf noted that the effectiveness of the initiative, however, would depend on implementation.

“Programme design must reflect Nigeria’s institutional realities, minimise leakages and political capture, and ensure that support reaches intended beneficiaries efficiently, transparently and at scale.

“International development models should be adapted to local conditions rather than replicated without contextualisation.

“Equally important is the need to situate social interventions within a broader structural reform framework,” he said.

He noted further that cash transfers and related programmes could mitigate the immediate social costs of adjustment, but they could not substitute for reforms that address the structural drivers of poverty like insecurity, high food inflation, weak agricultural productivity, inadequate infrastructure and elevated production costs, which are fundamental constraints to inclusive growth.

The CPPE said that social protection and structural reforms should be viewed as complementary policy instruments.

“Effective social interventions cushion vulnerable households during economic adjustment, while structural reforms create the conditions for higher productivity, stronger private investment, sustainable income growth and durable poverty reduction.

“Overall, the programme marks an important progression from macroeconomic stabilisation to inclusive economic transformation.

“The overriding priority now is rigorous implementation, transparent governance, effective targeting and measurable outcomes.

“Only then will the gains from macroeconomic reforms translate into tangible improvements in welfare, stronger productivity and a broader sharing of economic prosperity,” the centre said.