Claiming Tomorrow Summit Highlights AI’s Growing Role in Technology, Creativity

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Technology experts, educators and creative professionals have stressed the need for Nigeria to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly to prepare young people for the future, insisting that the technology should be viewed as a tool for innovation rather than a replacement for human creativity.

The position was canvassed at Claiming Tomorrow: The Next-Gen Collective, a thought leadership event focused on education, technology and storytelling, held on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Alliance Française de Lagos, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The gathering was conceived to address some of Africa’s most pressing questions around education, emerging technologies and creative storytelling by bringing together industry leaders and innovators to examine how technology can transform learning and unlock opportunities for the next generation.

Speaking during the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Nsibidi Fables, Mr. Efayi Ezefuna, reflected on the company’s journey and the challenges it encountered while introducing technology-driven learning to Nigerian schools.

According to him, when the company commenced operations about two years ago, many schools viewed its programmes as a threat to their existing curriculum and educational model.

He, however, said a number of schools eventually embraced the initiative, enabling the organisation to demonstrate tangible results and earn the confidence of educators and parents.

Ezefuna explained that the organisation’s mission extends far beyond teaching animation.

He said the company exposes young people to software development, application design, storytelling, digital creativity and other technology-driven skills aimed at nurturing future animators, filmmakers, software developers, writers and innovators.

“Our vision is to help raise the next generation of creators and innovators. AI is simply one of the tools helping us achieve that vision,” he said.

He described artificial intelligence as an emerging workplace competency that future professionals cannot afford to ignore.

According to him, the objective of the summit was to familiarise participants with emerging technologies while demonstrating how innovation could strengthen Nigeria’s education sector.

He noted that many educational institutions across the country remain underfunded, understaffed and underdeveloped, adding that digital tools could complement existing systems by expanding access to quality learning in schools, homes and workplaces.

Addressing concerns over AI’s growing influence in education, Ezefuna argued that responsible use of the technology actually demands critical thinking rather than discouraging it.

He maintained that instead of debating AI’s existence, greater attention should be devoted to teaching ethical use, intellectual property protection and originality.

He stressed that designers, artists and writers remain central to the creative process, explaining that AI should support human creativity rather than replace it.

He also observed that many children adapt quickly to emerging technologies, making it important to expose them to structured AI education where ethical standards are emphasised.

“If Nigeria is serious about preparing young people for the future, AI education deserves meaningful investment,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Chief Technology Officer of Nsibidi Fables, David Izefuna, described AI as an opportunity to bridge existing gaps in Nigeria’s education system.

He said the country faces a shortage of teachers and educators, adding that AI could support classroom instruction by delivering personalised learning experiences tailored to individual students.

According to him, AI is not designed to replace teachers but to strengthen their capacity to educate more effectively.

Izefuna also expressed concern over the growing attraction of young people to social media influencing at the expense of critical professions such as medicine and aviation.

He argued that technology, when properly integrated into education, could inspire students to pursue careers that contribute meaningfully to national development.

On concerns that AI could undermine creativity, he dismissed such fears, insisting that technological progress has always expanded creative possibilities.

He likened resistance to AI to attempting to halt the invention of the wheel, maintaining that authentic storytelling will always depend on human imagination and vision.

The Creative Officer of Nsibidi Fables, Esther Oysakoko, shared insights into the production of Amanirenas, explaining that although AI accelerated some production processes, the project’s storytelling, scriptwriting, character development and artistic direction remained entirely human-driven.

Drawing from her background in film and media, she said she initially approached AI with scepticism but later recognised its value when used responsibly.

She explained that overreliance on AI often produced repetitive outcomes, reinforcing the importance of preserving originality through human creativity.

Oysakoko also called for stronger protection of African intellectual property, urging creatives to retain ownership of their stories instead of allowing others to profit from Africa’s cultural heritage.

She described Amanirenas, based on the legendary Queen of Kush who resisted the Roman Empire despite immense personal loss, as an example of the rich African histories deserving global attention.

Participants agreed that conversations around AI, education and African storytelling remain essential as the continent seeks to equip its young population with the knowledge, skills and ethical foundations needed to compete in an increasingly technology-driven world.