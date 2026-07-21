Babalakin & Co’s Art Initiative: Shaping Nigeria’s Next Generation of Artists

Over the past few years, the Law Firm of Babalakin & Co. has come up with an excellent intervention in the creative industry. The Babalakin Annual Art Competition & Exhibition, has so far, succeeded in showcasing the ingenuity of young artists whose works may otherwise have remained unseen. There are also attractive financial rewards, presented to the winners of the Competition. This year’s edition came with a package of N10 million. Managing Partner of Babalakin & Co., Mr Wale Akoni, SAN spoke to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi about the importance of the steps that the Firm has taken to invest in young artists, giving them a platform to showcase their works, while also introducing them to the legal and commercial structures necessary to build sustainable careers. One of the objectives of the Competition, is to evolve into a leading platform where creative talent across Africa, is discovered

What is the essence of this Art Initiative started by Babalakin & Co.? What legacy do you hope this initiative will leave for the next generation of artists?

Our defining philosophy has always been excellence without compromise. Since 1988, the firm has remained committed to delivering practical, solution-oriented legal services with professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering focus on client value.

What is the connection between the law and the arts? What type of intervention can Lawyers provide for artists? Is it Intellectual Property, Trademarks and Patents? We see the iconic painting of “Tutu” by renowned artist, Ben Enwonwu for example. Do all the copies emanate from him? Does he get royalties from them? How does the Art Competition and Exhibition address the predominantly informal nature of Nigeria’s creative industry, particularly in promoting formalisation, legal compliance and professional standards?

The connection between law and the arts, lies in the fact that creative works generate legal rights. The law provides the framework through which those rights are protected, managed, and commercialised. It enables artists to retain ownership of their work, control how it is used, and derive value from it.

Lawyers support artists in areas such as copyright, trademarks, licensing, contracts, royalties, and dispute resolution. Using Ben Enwonwu’s work as an example, the relevant question is whether reproductions of the work have been authorised by the copyright owner. Where reproductions are licensed, the rights holder may be entitled to royalties; where they are not, issues of copyright infringement may arise.

The Art Competition and Exhibition seek to address the informal nature of the creative industry, by introducing participants to professional and legal structures that support artistic practice. Beyond exhibiting their work, participants are exposed to concepts such as intellectual property protection, licensing, contracts, and rights management. The objective is to encourage artists to approach their work, as both a creative endeavour and a professional undertaking.

What challenges do young Nigerian artists face in protecting their intellectual property, and how does the competition help address these issues?

The Nigerian Government has increasingly recognised the creative industry as an important contributor to economic growth, employment, and diversification. Recent developments, including the Copyright Act, 2022 and broader intellectual property policy initiatives, reflect an intention to create a more supportive environment for creatives.

Babalakin & Co’s Art Exhibition & Competition complements those efforts, by investing in talent at the earliest stages of development. It provides young artists with a platform to showcase their work, while also introducing them to the legal and commercial structures necessary to build sustainable careers. In that sense, it supports the broader objective of transforming creativity into the delivery and sustained generation of measurable economic value.

How are participants educated or sensitised about their legal rights, including copyright ownership, licensing, and moral rights?

The development of any creative economy, requires participation from both the public and private sectors. While the Government establishes the regulatory framework, private institutions often provide the practical opportunities through which those frameworks become meaningful.

Initiatives such as Babalakin & Co’s Art Exhibition & Competition create awareness, expose artists to professional standards, and encourage engagement with structures that support the commercialisation of creative works. They also help bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by connecting artists to professionals, businesses, and audiences who can contribute to their growth.

How can collaborations between law firms, media, and policymakers strengthen support systems for young artists?

A significant portion of creative activity in Nigeria still operates informally, often without sufficient understanding of ownership rights, contract provisions, or best practices. Babalakin & Co’s Art Exhibition & Competition seeks to address this, by exposing participants to structure.

Beyond the exhibition itself, artists are introduced to concepts relating to intellectual property, documentation, licensing, and necessary etiquette to navigate their careers. Our objective is not simply to identify talent, but to encourage a mindset that views artistic practice as both a creative and professional endeavour.

How does this Art Exhibition initiative complement existing Government policies such as the economic diversification agenda and existing regulatory frameworks aimed at promoting Nigeria’s creative sector?

Nigeria has made significant progress with the Copyright Act, 2022, but more work remains. The focus must now shift from legislation to enforcement. Registration of intellectual property, dispute resolution, royalty collection, and protection against infringement, should be particularly accessible. The Government must also incentivise investment in the creative sector through favourable policies, with the ultimate objective of creating an ecosystem where creativity is not only protected but can also be converted into sustainable economic value.

What role do private sector-led initiatives like this play in strengthening the legal and institutional environment for artists in Nigeria?

The challenge is not the absence of rights, but the lack of awareness of those rights. Many young artists do not fully understand copyright ownership, licensing, assignments, moral rights, or the commercial implications of sharing their work. Recognising this gap, the competition extends beyond showcasing talent. The top qualifying participants will undergo post-exhibition training, where the Lawyers at Babalakin & Co. will provide practical guidance on boilerplate clauses, intellectual property protection, and the business of art. We consider this as important as the competition itself.

Looking ahead, how can the legal and regulatory environment in Nigeria evolve to better support the next generation of artists emerging from initiatives like this?

No single institution, can build a thriving creative economy. Law firms provide the legal structures that protect and commercialise creative works; the media provides visibility and market access; policymakers establish the regulatory framework within which the industry operates. When these stakeholders collaborate, they create an environment where talent can be discovered, protected, financed, and monetised. These partnerships are essential, if Nigeria is to maximise the economic potential of its creative sector.

What social value does the initiative bring to communities beyond the legal sector?

Art has always served as a means of expression, reflection, and social engagement. Beyond the legal aspects of the initiative, the Art Exhibition & Competition creates opportunities for young people to tell their stories, share their perspectives, and engage with broader audiences.

It also contributes to cultural development, by providing visibility for emerging artists whose work may otherwise remain unseen. In many respects, the initiative is about creating opportunities, encouraging creativity, and reinforcing the idea that artistic talent deserves recognition and support.

In what ways has the competition influenced public perception of the legal profession?

The Art Exhibition & Competition demonstrates that Lawyers are not merely advisers in times of dispute; they are also enablers of growth and innovation. Through this initiative, the public sees the legal profession actively contributing to the development of culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship. It reinforces the point that law is not simply a tool for regulation; it is also a framework for creating opportunities and preserving value.

What role does social media play in promoting emerging talent discovered through the initiative?

Social media has fundamentally changed how artists build audiences and access opportunities. Today, a talented artist can gain visibility far beyond the physical location of an exhibition. Through the competition, participating artists benefit from exposure across digital platforms, allowing their work to reach collectors, galleries, businesses, and members of the public who may not otherwise encounter it. For many emerging artists, that visibility can be as valuable as the competition itself, because it creates pathways for future engagement and professional growth.

Are there legal education components embedded in the competition, such as educating artists on contracts and royalties?

Yes. The competition was intentionally designed to go beyond the exhibition of artwork. Following the exhibition, qualifying participants will receive practical training from Lawyers at Babalakin & Co. on issues such as intellectual property protection, red flags in contracts, licensing, royalties, and the commercial aspects of artistic practice.

We believe that creative talent and legal understanding, should develop together. An artist who understands both the creative and business aspects of their work, is generally better positioned to protect and derive value from it.

Looking ahead, how do you envision the competition evolving over the next 5–10 years?

Our vision for the competition, is long-term. Our objective is to have a legacy, in the arts and creative space. We expect the Competition to evolve into a leading platform for discovering young artists, education, and professional development across Africa. We would like to see stronger institutional partnerships, increased participation from emerging artists, increased mentorship opportunities, and engagement with galleries and collectors. Ultimately, the goal is to create a pipeline, through which talented artists can transition from emerging creatives to recognised professionals.

Thank you, Learned Silk