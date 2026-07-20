Wema Bank Wins Euromoney’s Nigeria’s Best Digital Bank for Consumers 2026 Award

Bennett Oghifo

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has been named Nigeria’s Best Digital Bank for Consumers 2026 by Euromoney, one of the world’s most respected authorities on financial services and banking excellence.

The prestigious recognition affirms the Bank’s sustained leadership in digital innovation, customer experience and financial inclusion, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading technology-driven financial institutions.

Presented annually, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence celebrate banks that are redefining financial services through innovation, measurable impact and outstanding customer value.

In selecting Wema Bank for the award, Euromoney recognised the Bank’s successful digital transformation journey, its continuous innovation through ALAT, Africa’s first fully digital bank, and its unwavering commitment to delivering simpler, smarter and more accessible banking experiences for customers.

Commenting on the recognition, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said: “This award is a strong validation of the deliberate investments we have made over the years to build a truly digital bank that puts customers at the centre of everything we do.

“Innovation for us has never been about technology for its own sake. It has always been about creating solutions that make banking easier, faster, safer and more rewarding for every customer.

“From pioneering Africa’s first fully digital bank with ALAT to continuously evolving our digital capabilities, we have remained focused on anticipating customer needs and building experiences that create real value. We are honoured by this recognition from Euromoney and inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation as we shape the future of banking in Nigeria,” he concluded.

A key milestone in Wema Bank’s digital transformation has been the evolution and upgraded version of ALAT, which introduced next-generation capabilities including voice banking, tap-to-pay functionality, personalised financial services and integrated investment opportunities through strategic partnerships.

Together with faster digital onboarding, AI-powered fraud monitoring, intelligent customer personalisation and an expanding agency banking network, these innovations continue to enhance customer experience while extending financial services to more Nigerians.

Euromoney also recognised Wema Bank’s ability to leverage technology to build deeper customer relationships through data-driven personalisation, enabling customers to receive tailored recommendations across savings, investments and credit products based on their financial needs and behaviour.

For over eight decades, Wema Bank has remained at the forefront of innovation in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

As the pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, the Bank continues to redefine banking by combining technology, customer insight and innovation to deliver seamless, secure and inclusive financial solutions for individuals, businesses and communities.

The Euromoney recognition further reinforces Wema Bank’s commitment to building the future of banking through continuous innovation, operational excellence and customer-centric solutions that create lasting value.