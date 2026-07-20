Troops Intercept Terrorist Logistics Suppliers, Apprehend Another Foreign Fighter, Illegal Immigrant in Borno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have intercepted six suspected terrorist logistics suppliers, while troops of Sector 4 apprehended a suspected foreign terrorist fighter and an alleged illegal immigrant during separate intelligence-led operations in Borno State.

Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the first operation targeted a suspected terrorist supply route, where troops mounted a covert stop-and-search operation that led to the arrest of six suspects travelling in five vehicles with a large consignment of materials believed to be destined for terrorist elements.

Recovered items included 202 cartons of herbicides, one Jerry can containing suspected acid, a Starlink wireless internet communication system, six bags of NPK fertiliser, 10 bags of rice, 50 hoes and 20 packs of knapsack sprayer pumps.

According to Goni, preliminary assessment indicates that the items have potential dual-use applications capable of supporting terrorist logistics, mobility, sustainment and communications.

He added: “Some of the recovered items, particularly the NPK fertiliser and suspected acid will undergo further technical and forensic examination to determine their intended use, including any possible application in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices.”

The military said the suspects and recovered items had been handed over to the appropriate Military Intelligence Regiment for further investigation to identify the intended recipients, dismantle the wider logistics network and apprehend other collaborators.

Goni noted that preliminary debriefings of rescued hostages and surrendered families of insurgents suggest that sustained disruption of terrorist logistics has significantly weakened the operational capability of the groups, forcing many to abandon their enclaves, families and captives while fleeing military pressure.

In a related development, troops of Sector 4, Operation Hadin Kai, arrested a 32-year-old Sudanese national, suspected to be a foreign terrorist fighter, alongside Mary Florence, 36, who claimed to be an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Ghana.

The arrests were made by troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion during an intelligence-led operation in Lassa, Dille General Area of Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Goni, preliminary intelligence indicates that Fashir has established links with terrorist elements, while the circumstances surrounding Florence’s presence in the area and the authenticity of her claims remain under investigation.

He said both suspects are in military custody undergoing profiling and interrogation to establish their identities, determine the extent of their activities and ascertain any possible links to terrorist or transnational criminal networks.

“The successful arrests further demonstrate the effectiveness of Operation Hadin Kai’s intelligence-driven operations and our commitment to disrupting terrorist support networks, preventing the infiltration of foreign fighters and safeguarding communities across the North-east,” Goni said.