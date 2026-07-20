Pinheiro Urges NBA President-Elect Badejo-Okusanya to Unite Divided Bar

Wale Igbintade

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kemi Pinheiro, has congratulated the President-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mrs. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), on her historic election as the Association’s first elected female President, urging her to make the unity of the Bar the cornerstone of her administration.

Badejo-Okusanya, the only female among the three presidential candidates, emerged victorious after polling 12,317 votes, representing 47.18 per cent of the 26,106 ballots cast in the election conducted electronically over a 24-hour period from 7:35 a.m. on Saturday to 7:34 a.m. on Sunday.

She defeated her two male challengers, Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN, who secured 7,934 votes (30.39 per cent), and Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, who polled 5,855 votes (22.43 per cent).

Overall, 26,184 lawyers voted in the elections for the NBA’s 13 national offices, representing a turnout of 31.86 per cent of the Association’s 82,172 registered voters.

In a congratulatory message issued following the announcement of the results, Pinheiro described Badejo-Okusanya’s victory as a historic milestone that reflected the confidence of members of the legal profession in her vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to the Bar.

He expressed confidence that the President-elect would bring to office the same excellence, inclusiveness and bold leadership that have distinguished her career.

Pinheiro, however, stressed that the foremost challenge before the incoming NBA President is to heal the divisions within the Association, noting that the Bar is currently polarised along generational, ideological and personal lines.

According to him, rebuilding trust and fostering a cohesive, inclusive and purpose-driven Bar should be at the heart of her administration, as a united Association would be better positioned to defend the rule of law, promote the welfare of lawyers and serve as a stronger voice for justice and good governance in Nigeria.

“The Bar is currently polarised along several lines—generational, ideological and sometimes personal. Healing these divisions and building a truly cohesive, inclusive and purpose-driven Bar must be at the heart of your agenda,” Pinheiro stated.

He added that a united NBA would be better equipped to protect the rule of law, advance the welfare of lawyers and effectively champion the cause of justice and good governance in the country.

Pinheiro also pledged his support for the incoming administration, assuring Badejo-Okusanya of his readiness to contribute to the realisation of “a bolder, more united and more effective Nigerian Bar Association.”

He concluded by congratulating the President-elect once again and expressed optimism that her tenure would usher in a new era of unity, inclusiveness and purposeful leadership for the Association.