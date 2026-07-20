Only Six More Players Expected as Falcons Intensify Build-up

Only six players of Cup-holders Nigeria were still being expected at the team’s camp in Casablanca on Sunday night, following the arrival of more players at the Hotel Marriott as 15 players trained at the La Noria Club in the evening.

The BK Hacken FC of Sweden duo of Halimatu Ayinde and Joy Omewa flew into Casablanca as the team was being drilled by Coach Justine Madugu and his assistants at the La Noria, while the Pachuca Tuzas of Mexico duo of defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Chinwendu Ihezuo were airborne to the North African Kingdom.

The final-phase preparations have hit fever pitch with 19 of the 25 players in camp, ahead of the team’s opening match of the competition against Malawi on Tuesday, 28th July.

Among players who have been in camp earlier are captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Shukurat Oladipo, Oluwatosin Demehin and Christy Ucheibe, midfielders Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Omorinsola Babajide.

19 SUPER FALCONS IN MOROCCO:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico)

EXPECTED IN MOROCCO:

Defender: Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA)

Midfielder: Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA)

Forwards: Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul Femenil, Mexico)