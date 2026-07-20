Maxima Launches Maiden Foodies Choice Awards

Maxima Media Group has officially launched the maiden edition of the Foodies Choice Awards, a groundbreaking consumer-driven recognition platform designed to celebrate excellence across Nigeria’s food and agriculture value chain while amplifying the country’s growing influence in Africa’s rapidly expanding food economy.

The launch opens public nominations for Nigeria alongside Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda, marking the beginning of a Pan-African movement that empowers consumers to recognize the governments, farmers, agribusinesses, food brands, chefs, hospitality operators, innovators and media personalities shaping the future of food on the continent.

The Awards come at a defining moment for Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Agriculture remains one of the country’s largest economic pillars, contributing more than one-fifth of national GDP, while providing livelihoods for millions of Nigerians and supporting a significant share of the nation’s workforce.

Speaking at the launch, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of

Maxima Media Group, described the initiative as a catalyst for excellence across Nigeria’s food ecosystem.

“Nigeria possesses one of Africa’s most dynamic food economies. Across our farms, markets, restaurants, food factories and innovation hubs are remarkable individuals and businesses transforming lives every day. Foodies Choice Awards gives consumers the power to recognise those creating real impact while encouraging higher standards, greater innovation and stronger competitiveness across the industry. This is more than an awards platform, it is a movement to celebrate credibility, inspire excellence and unlock new opportunities for Nigeria’s food economy.”

According to Michellee Fox, Chief Operating Officer of Maxima Media Group: “Trust is the foundation of Foodies Choice Awards. Every nomination, every vote and every winner must genuinely reflect consumer confidence and industry excellence. Our partnership with KPMG ensures the Awards remain transparent, credible and globally respected.”