Malami’s Political Ordeal, 2027 Will End APC’s Reign, Declares ADC in Kebbi State

Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of deploying state institutions to intimidate opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that the prosecution of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was politically motivated.

In a statement jointly signed by the State Chairman, Sufiyanu Bala, and the Chairman of the ADC Elders Forum, Shehu Aliyu Sambawa, the party said it was not opposed to lawful investigation but condemned what it described as “Gestapo methods” of muzzling opposition voices across the country.

The ADC leadership declared that no amount of “political persecution, suppression, blackmail or intimidation” would derail its resolve to unseat the APC government in 2027. The party said its eyes remained fixed on what it called “the big goal” of defeating the ruling party at the polls.

According to the statement, the fundamental objective of the APC at local, state and national levels in the build-up to 2027 was to make opposition politics unattractive at best, and unbearable at worst.

The party argued that Nigerians have already rejected the APC because of anti-people policies and programmes.

“We wish to inform all and sundry that no amount of political persecution will take our minds and eyes away from the big goal, that is, to defeat the discredited APC Government at the polls come the 2027 General Elections,” the statement read.

The ADC further alleged that the misuse of anti-graft agencies and the “weaponisation of a section of the court system” have alienated Nigerians from the APC.

It expressed optimism that the ruling party would be consigned to history by noon on election day in 2027, “In Sha Allah.”