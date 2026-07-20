Infinity MfB Disburses N12.88bn Loan to Customers in 2025

Kayode Tokede

Infinity Microfinance Bank Limited, has said that it disbursed an estimated N12.88 billion loans to customers in 2025 financial year, about 64 per cent increase over N7.87 billion disbursed in 2024 financial year.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the company, Mrs. Clara Oloniniyi at its 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

She revealed that the MfB loan portfolio increased from N3.89billion in 2024 to N6.1billion in 2025, representing a growth of 58 per cent.

Despite challenges, she revealed that the company in 2025 recorded a growth in profit before tax and profit after tax in 2025, driven by improved interest income, enhanced digital transaction revenues and cost optimization measures.

The MfB in 2025 posted N634.15 million profit after tax in 2025, up by 90.5 per cent from N332.8 million in 2024.

According to her, the growth in profit is outstanding performance driven by growth in interest, expansion of its earnings assets, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced digital transactions revenue streams.

The shareholders at the AGM approved the recommended dividend payout of 7.5kobo for every 50kobo shares.

“Customer confidence in Infinity MfB strengthened further in 2025 as our deposit base expanded, supported by innovative savings products, improved customer engagement, and expanding point of sale deposit mobilisation.

“Our customer deposit grew robustly from N1.8billion in 2024 to N3.37 billion in 2025, about 82.8 per cent increase. The growth underscores the increasing trust and confidence reposed in the bank by our customers,” she added.

She noted that the board remains committed to delivering sustainable value to shareholders, stressing that the remarkable growth in 2025 is a testament to patience, confidence and unwavering support.