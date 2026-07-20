Don’t be a Tool of Politicians to Subvert the Outcome of Elections, Vice Chancellor Advises Nigerian Professors

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Professor Lateef Folorunsho Oladimeji, has called on Nigerian professors appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to supervise the conduct of the elections to resist any attempts by politicians to use them to manipulate the outcome of the polls.

Oladimeji, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin on the sidelines of his first year in office, urged the professors to see electoral assignments as a national service that demands honesty, courage and unwavering commitment to justice.

According to him, “The electoral body deliberately engages professors and vice chancellors because of the confidence Nigerians have in the academic community as a body of disciplined and incorruptible professionals.”

He pointed out that the umpire of the election in Nigeria must have studied the various groups in the country and concluded that academics are among those who should be regarded as incorruptible; that is why professors and vice chancellors have continued to play important roles in election management.

Oladimeji commended many academics who had discharged election responsibilities creditably over the years, saying they had helped strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

He, however, acknowledged that a few professors had compromised their integrity during previous elections, stressing that such individuals do not reflect the values and ethics of the academic profession.

With another electoral cycle approaching, Professor Oladimeji urged academics who may be called upon by INEC to remain impartial and resist every form of inducement capable of undermining the credibility of elections.

Oladimeji, who marked his first year in office as the sixth vice chancellor of the institution, said universities have a threefold mandate of teaching, research and community service, as participation in election management falls within the responsibility of serving society.

Reflecting on his first year in office, Oladimeji described his administration as “so far, so fair,” attributing the university’s progress to divine grace and the collective efforts of members of the institution.

He noted that having served as a foundation staff member and occupied several strategic positions, including pioneer Head of the Department of Islamic Studies, Director of Academic Planning, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Registrar, gave him a clear understanding of the institution’s needs and aspirations.

He said his ‘Stress-Free Mantra’ policy had begun yielding positive results, with the university recording its highest student enrolment in history.

According to him, Al-Hikmah admitted more than 2,000 students during the last admission exercise, while postgraduate enrolment rose to over 2,700 students.

He also disclosed that the university’s sandwich programme attracted more than 1,000 fresh admissions, a development he attributed to deliberate efforts to expand access without compromising academic standards.

Professor Oladimeji also highlighted academic achievements recorded under his administration, revealing that all 23 undergraduate programmes and five postgraduate programmes presented for accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) secured full accreditation.

He described the feat as a significant milestone, noting that accreditation remains critical to maintaining quality assurance and public confidence in university education.

The academic further disclosed that the university had secured approval from the NUC to commence Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, enabling workers and other prospective students to pursue degree programmes remotely without leaving their jobs.

He said the initiative would expand educational opportunities and make university education more accessible to Nigerians regardless of their location.

On institutional values, Professor Oladimeji said Al-Hikmah University remains committed to producing graduates distinguished not only by academic excellence but also by sound moral character.