DHQ: Troops Disrupt Terrorists’ Networks Across Nigeria, Intensify Ongoing Offensive

*Foil attempted mass kidnap at FGGC, Monguno, dismantle syndicate, recover ransom, vehicle in Imo

*Foreign interests fuelling insecurity, says Daniel Bwala

Chuks Okocha and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have sustained military operations across the country, recording significant successes against terrorists, kidnappers, criminal elements and oil thieves, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

They have also rescued dozens of abducted victims and arrested several terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers.

Addressing journalists, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said troops across the various theatres of operation had maintained relentless pressure on criminal elements, leading to arrests, recoveries and the rescue of hostages.

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai intensified counter-terrorism operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP remnants.

During the period, 10 family members of terrorists surrendered in Gwoza and Pulka, while troops arrested several suspected terrorist collaborators, logistics suppliers and a suspected foreign spy in Borno State.

Among those arrested was Ali Umar, who confessed to supplying terrorists with petroleum products.

The operation also foiled infiltration attempts in Muna Garage, Shuwari village and the Ajilari axis of Jere Local Government Area, resulting in the recovery of a terrorist’s corpse during follow-up operations.

Troops equally rescued several kidnap victims, including Usman Hassan, abducted in Bauchi State in April, alongside Aisha Mohammed and six other civilians rescued around Armuda Bridge in Gwoza.

In the North West, Operation Fansan Yamma sustained offensive operations against terrorists and their collaborators across Zamfara and Kebbi states. Troops arrested suspected collaborators, neutralised three terrorists in separate encounters, rescued 13 abducted civilians and recovered two vehicles following attacks on commuters.

General Onoja said Operation Savannah Shield in the North Central rescued four kidnap victims in Niger and Kwara states while neutralising a terrorist and recovering an AK-47 rifle, magazines and a Dane gun.

Similarly, troops of Operation Enduring Peace intercepted suspected arms traffickers in Kaduna, recovering three locally fabricated rifles and four sub-machine guns.

Troops, he said also arrested a wanted suspect linked to attacks in Plateau State and rescued four kidnap victims after responding to a highway blockade.

The Director added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke intercepted an ammunition courier transporting 60 rounds of ammunition and apprehended four suspected terrorist collaborators.

Troops also rescued a school principal, a National Examinations Council (NECO) official and two students abducted during an attack on an examination centre in Kogi State.

In the South-South, Operation Delta Safe uncovered illegal refining sites in Rivers State containing stolen crude oil and dismantled equipment used for illegal refining.

Troops also neutralised two kidnappers in Edo State, recovered three rifles and ammunition, and rescued three abductees.

Operation Udo Ka in the South East arrested suspected kidnappers and members of a proscribed secessionist group, recovering an assault rifle, ammunition, a pump-action gun and cartridges. Troops also rescued two abducted victims after intercepting a truck hijacked by kidnappers along the Aba–Port Harcourt Expressway.

Commending the troops, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, praised their professionalism and dedication. He also lauded the intelligence-led collaboration that secured the unconditional rescue of the 44 pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after 56 days in captivity.

In another development, Troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), working in collaboration with personnel of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), foiled an attempted mass abduction by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Monguno.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on 19 July 2026 at the college, which is currently being used by the Borno State Government as temporary hostel accommodation for students of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the terrorists reportedly gained access to the facility with the assistance of suspected collaborators in an attempt to abduct the students.

Alert security personnel immediately engaged the attackers with coordinated and overwhelming firepower, while the Sector 3 Quick Reaction Force (QRF) swiftly reinforced the school.

Faced with the superior firepower and determined resistance of the security forces, the terrorists were forced to abandon their mission and flee in disarray without achieving their objective.

At the same time, Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, operating under Operation Udo Ka in collaboration with other security agencies, have dismantled a kidnapping syndicate in Imo State, recovering part of the ransom paid by victims and a vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the intelligence-led operation, resulted in the arrest of a suspect, the recovery of suspected ransom proceeds and the seizure of a vehicle linked to the abduction.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out a cordon-and-search operation at Obinwanne Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area, where they recovered a bag used to transport ransom payments.

“The bag had been abandoned in a nearby bush, indicating that the proceeds had already been shared among members of the criminal syndicate,” the statement said.

The statement added that further exploitation of intelligence led to the arrest of a suspect at a residential building.

He revealed that a search of the premises uncovered a black Lexus saloon car believed to have been used during the kidnapping, as well as mobile phones, identity documents and N298,200 in cash suspected to be part of the ransom.

According to the statement, the rescued victim later identified the suspect as one of those involved in the abduction.

Bwala: Foreign Interests Fuelling Insecurity

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communications, has alleged that foreign interests were fuelling the security crisis in Nigeria.

Speaking on ‘The Link Up Podcast’ organised by Echoo Room, Bwala listed factors contributing to the security challenges in Nigeria.

The presidential spokesperson said terrorism in the Sahel states, which bordered Nigeria, was a major factor behind the country’s security crisis.

Bwala said the terrorists in the Sahel states attacked communities in Nigeria before heading out of the country.

“Nigeria is also a country where there are foreign interests against the country. Many years ago, when Boko Haram started in Borno state, the non-governmental organisations that came for humanitarian so to speak, came and were renting houses for 10 to 15 years.

“How do you know you will need to stay for 10 to 15 years? What kind of projection did you do? The army on many occasions has arrested Boko Haram members, and in their midst you will find foreign nationals.

“These are some of the elements that are not only fuelling the crisis, but they make the end to the crisis difficult.”

The presidential aide added that the military refused to mention the nationalities of foreigners arrested with Boko Haram due to security reasons.