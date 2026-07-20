Despite ICPC, Police Investigations, House Begins Probe of  FG’s ‘Fake’ Agency Today 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Despite the probe by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the police, the House of Representative ad-hoc committee will today commence investigations into allegations of corruption involving the Director General of Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.

The ad hoc committee, constituted last Wednesday by the House and chaired by the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), was mandated to investigate how the purported agency found its way into the federal budget and determine whether any government processes were compromised.

THISDAY investigation revealed that the committee which would be inaugurated by the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, today would also hold its public hearing on the matter today.

A reliable source informed THISDAY that the committee would commence sitting on Monday by 2p.m.

The source added that the Committee would give the assignment the necessary institutional weight and signal the House’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and due process in this matter.

The source noted: “In line with your verbal approval during our discussion, the Inaugural Sitting and Public Hearing has been scheduled for Monday, 20th July, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in Room 028, House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“We have already commenced invitations to relevant MDAs and Civil Society Organisations, and other stakeholders, to submit memoranda and attend the public hearing.”

It could not be confirmed if Adeyemi who is still be held by the police would appear before the committee to state his side of the story.

President Bola Tinubu had last week directed ICPC to investigate allegations of corruption involving the PFIPC) Gbajabiamila.

The President also directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days.

Subsequently, Adeyemi was arrested by the Police in Osun after Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his arrest following his failure to appear for arraignment over alleged conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

Also, Gbajabiamila filed a N15 billion defamation suit against Adeyemi.

He filed the suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Wednesday,.15 July, accusing Adeyemi of falsely demanding a 48 per cent kickback from a N27.3 billion take-off grant approved for the purported federal agency.