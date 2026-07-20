Delta Gov SA Supports Women, Youths, Education Development

As part of her continued commitment to women empowerment and community development, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Women Mobilisation, Oghenede Emmanuella Ufuoma, has rolled out a series of impactful humanitarian initiatives, including educational support for students, financial assistance for vulnerable residents, youth development programmes, and the donation of wrappers and relief materials to over 100 widows in Delta state.

The interventions underscore her commitment to enhancing the well-being of widows and students by providing support, educational opportunities, and community-driven empowerment programmes.

Specifically, she recently carried out a student sensitisation programme at Ekakpamre Grammar School in the Ekakpamre Community, Ward 7, Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA).

During the programme, she encouraged the students to remain focused on their education so they can become responsible citizens and fearless future leaders.

The programme emphasised the importance of shunning teenage pregnancy, cultism, and other social vices that hinder youth development and success. The students were also encouraged to remain committed to their studies and to take advantage of self-development opportunities through various skills acquisition and empowerment programs offered under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda.

The programme culminated in the donation of sanitary pads to the female students and mathematical sets to the male students, demonstrating a practical commitment to empowering young people to succeed both in and beyond the classroom.

In a further demonstration of her commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society, she recently disbursed over N2.3 million in financial assistance to male and female beneficiaries through a Facebook CSR initiative.

Similarly, she has also supported education in Ughelli South Local Government Area through the donation of essential school materials to students, including school bags, uniforms, and sandals, to encourage learning and ease the financial burden on their families.

The empowerment outreach attracted commendation from beneficiaries, community leaders, and residents who described the initiatives as timely and impactful amid prevailing economic challenges.

Speaking on the initiatives, the SA to the governor reaffirmed her commitment to advancing women empowerment, youth development, and community-driven interventions that improve lives across Delta State.