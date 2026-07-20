Burna Boy in Collaboration with Shakira, Others in Halftime Show

Nigeria’s Afrobeat Star, Burna Boy, and Colombian pop star, Shakira, reunited on stage last night after performing together at the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico City last month.

Their collaboration, Dai Dai, has become a global chart hit and was a fixture in stadiums throughout the tournament in North America.

Despite the Super Eagles not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Burna Boy’s presence on the stage with Shakira during the final match halftime show last night was exhilarating, and joy to Nigerians watching the tournament’s last match at the stadium and on television around the world.

Although the show didn’t last more than 11 minutes of the earlier projected 25 minutes, it was greeted with aplomb.

Madonna was escorted to the stage by two of Brazil’s iconic stars, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo de Lima. Many international stars like Justin Bieber, BTS and the PS22 Chorus also featured in the show. Others include; Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and internet phenomenon IShowSpeed were also on parade. Jennifer Hudson performed the American anthem.

The show was curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and was used to raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise $100m (£73m) for children worldwide.