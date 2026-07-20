At 67th ECOWAS Summit, Tinubu Seeks United Front Against Afro-phobic Attacks in S’Africa

.Canvasses stronger regional action on unconstitutional govt, security, trade, digital single market

.Assures of Nigeria’s support for effective implementation of ECOWAS compact for future of regional integration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday evening charged other African countries to lend their voices to unanimously condemn the ongoing Afro-phobic attacks, also known as Xenophobia, in South Africa.

A united voice, according to him, will send a clear message to the Southern African country that such intolerance is absolutely not acceptable under any form.

Speaking in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, informed the West African leaders that the Nigerian Government had “already evacuated over 1490 of its citizens from harm’s way in seven batches and is prepared to engage further on this matter.”

He also declared Nigeria’s support for the newly developed ECOWAS Compact for the Future of Regional Integration, noting that the document reinforces the region’s “shared commitment to rebuilding trust between citizens and public institutions, ensuring that regional integration remains resilient and relevant in the face of evolving geopolitical realities.”

Decrying the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Tinubu said, “Nigeria condemns, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on its citizens and other Africans in the Republic of South Africa. As already stated by His Excellency, the President of Ghana, ECOWAS should present a united voice in this condemnation and table the matter before the next session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

“This would send a clear message that this type of intolerance is totally unacceptable under any guise. South Africa should be reminded that the freedom it currently enjoys is the result of the sacrifices and liberation efforts of African countries, including Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the ECOWAS Compact for the Future of Regional Integration, noting that while the document represents a significant milestone in the regional integration journey, it is also a reflection of ECOWAS Member States’ collective resolve to renew the ideals of the regional body.

The Compact, the President noted, will “strengthen regional solidarity, and build a more resilient, prosperous, peaceful, and people-centred Community capable of meeting the aspirations of its over 400 million citizens.”

Tinubu also urged the West African leaders to intensify collective action against insecurity and unconstitutional governance as reflected in the Compact.

According to him: “As the largest economy and one of the key founding members of our Regional Economic Community, Nigeria remains steadfast in its historic responsibility to continue the promotion of regional unity, peace, economic integration, and democratic governance.

“Nigeria will continue to work closely with Member States and all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the Compact and the realisation of its six strategic pillars.”

On political stability, the President charged ECOWAS to continue promoting constitutional government, the rule of law and compliance with the regional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“On peace, security, and democratic governance, Nigeria reaffirms that sustainable development cannot be achieved in an environment of insecurity and instability. Nigeria remains firmly committed to the principles enshrined in the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and other regional frameworks.

“Nigeria supports the Compact’s commitment to constitutional governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government,” he declared.

Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the setting up of the Counter Terrorism Force, and strengthening of the ECOWAS Standby Force, stating that it will “enhance counter-terrorism cooperation, intelligence sharing, joint security operations, and preventive diplomacy to safeguard peace and stability across our region.”

He also restated the nation’s commitment to initiatives that eliminates “trade barriers, improve cross-border infrastructure, facilitate the free movement of persons, goods, and services, and create an enabling environment for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors to thrive across West Africa.”

The President underscored what he described as the central role of technology in shaping the future of nations, expressing Nigeria’s satisfaction with the Compact’s emphasis on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

According to him, the establishment of a Digital Single Market, regional frameworks on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity cooperation, digital infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems will unlock new “opportunities for economic diversification, entrepreneurship, education, financial inclusion, and job creation, particularly for young people.

At the same time, he said the digital single market will accelerate inclusive growth and positioning West Africa as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to “advancing gender equality, expanding opportunities for women in leadership and decision-making, investing in education and skills development, supporting youth entrepreneurship, and ensuring that young people are active participants in shaping the future of West Africa.”

Earlier, President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of ECOWAS, Julius Maada Bio, explained that the meeting was organised to reflect on the future of ECOWAS and take stock on its journey so far.

Bio said ECOWAS Vision 2050 offers a compelling destination towards a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous West Africa, founded on democratic governance and driven by the energy and creativity of its people.

He, however, noted that the pace of global transformation requires the community to examine its progress in honesty, and also challenge the wronghead assumptions beyond necessary and adapt methods to new realities.

Bio stated that West Africa must enter a new era with confidence, strategic clarity, and stronger determination to shape its own destiny.

“We should work on partnerships that expand our opportunities, while remaining firmly anchored in our own interests and barriers.

“Dependency narrows the very freedom that challenging partnership is meant to strengthen, and in this changing international environment, regional integration is a strategic necessity.

“It ensures a responsibility that demands foresight, preparation, and collective action. It is shaped by the crisis we build, the capabilities that we build, and the reason we confront before they become crises,” he noted.

The ECOWAS Chairman said climate shocks are placing increasing pressure on national budgets, while countries far beyond the region’s borders continue to disrupt supplies of food, fuel, and fertilizer within our region.”

On her part, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, declared UN’s support for all the initiatives of ECOWAS and countries of the West African mission and the Sahel towards fighting terrorism in the region.

She stressed that the international global body has an obligation to support the region combat terrorism and all forms of crime against humanity.

“The United Nations Security Council must clearly hear the voice of Africa and stand behind the solutions that Africa offers. We have seen what it looks like in this region. There is new momentum and dialogue across political divides and across geography,” she said.

Also speaking, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, reiterated the resolved of the regional body to strengthen governance and accountability across institutions and deepen policy coordination among member states.

He said the commission reintroduced democratic governance and electoral support mechanisms while strengthening regional responses to security and humanitarian challenges.

“We enhance our cooperation in combating terrorism, climate extremism, organised crime, and other transnational threats that continue to undermine stability and development.”

Highpoint of the meeting was the signing of the Intergovernmental Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project.