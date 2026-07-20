Alake, NIMC Partner to Deploy Digital Identity Against Illegal Mining

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have agreed to deploy digital identity infrastructure to strengthen regulation, improve transparency and curb illegal mining as part of ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, disclosed this in Abuja while receiving the Director-General of NIMC, Dr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, and the commission’s management during a courtesy visit.

Alake said effective governance and security could no longer be achieved without credible identity management, stressing that technology, data and digital identity had become critical tools for regulation, investment and national development.

“NIMC occupies a critical position in translating policy into reality. Governance today is driven by data, technology and credible identity systems,” he said.

The minister noted that integrating NIMC’s digital identity infrastructure into the mining sector would improve the tracking of mining operators, strengthen regulatory oversight and support efforts to eliminate illegal activities.

“Without identification, we cannot trace or track, and insecurity will flourish. In the solid minerals sector, we need effective monitoring of both legal and illegal operations. A credible identity ecosystem will strengthen regulation, improve enforcement and support our efforts to sanitise the sector,” Alake added.

He identified technology, statistics, data collection and digital identity as essential to evidence-based policymaking, efficient licensing, investment promotion and improved governance in the mining industry.

Earlier, Coker-Odusote said the recently enacted NIMC Act, 2026, had strengthened the legal framework for digital identity management and opened new opportunities for collaboration across government institutions.

According to her, integrating identity management into the solid minerals sector would improve database interoperability, strengthen regulatory compliance and law enforcement, enhance monitoring of mining operators and support the implementation of Community Development Agreements in host communities.

She added that NIMC’s digital identity infrastructure would also improve public service delivery, transparency and accountability across government.