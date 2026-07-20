2027: Ex-IPAC Chairman, Kabir, Endorses Tinubu for Second Term

A former presidential candidate and pioneer chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Shitu Mohammed Kabir, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He said supporting the president for a second term offers Nigeria the best path to continuity, stability and national development.

Kabir, in a statement, predicted success for Tinubu at the polls and urged the residential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, to “work with the president for sustained political relevance and national progress”.

“Politics should be like football: competitors contest vigorously, but after the final whistle, they shake hands and work together for the good of the nation,” Kabir said.