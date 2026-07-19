Uzodimma: Tinubu is Nigeria’s Lee Kuan Yew, His Performance Will Earn Him Second Term in 2027

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has likened President Bola Tinubu to Singapore’s late founding leader, Lee Kuan Yew.

Speaking at a dinner in Owerri at the weekend to mark the end of the three-day Renewed Hope Ambassadors/Presidential Communications Team National Media inspection of landmark federal and state government projects in Imo State, Uzodimma declared, “In President Bola Tinubu, we have another Lee Kuan Yew.”

The governor praised the President’s bold economic reforms, and expressed confidence that his performance would give him a second term in 2027.

Uzodimma said President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, fully prepared to tackle Nigeria’s economic challenges through far-reaching reforms, stressing that the country had entered a new phase of development.

He said: “The old order is gone and there is now a new order. President Tinubu knew exactly what he came to do. He started implementing the reforms immediately because he understood the task before him.”

Drawing a biblical analogy, the governor compared Nigeria’s pre-reform economic situation to the Israelites’ bondage in Egypt, saying that just as God delivered the Israelites through difficult circumstances, the President’s bold decisions were necessary to free Nigeria from years of economic stagnation.

He acknowledged that the reforms came with initial hardship, but insisted they were already producing positive results, particularly through increased revenues available to states for infrastructure and human capital development.

According to him, the ongoing transformation across Imo State is a direct product of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Everything we are doing in Imo today is made possible because of the Renewed Hope Agenda. We are pursuing sustainable development, investing in infrastructure, healthcare, education and technology because the reforms have created an enabling environment for development,” he said.

Uzodimma expressed confidence that Nigerians would reward President Tinubu with another term in office in 2027, maintaining that the benefits of the administration’s policies would continue to become more evident.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, commended Governor Uzodimma for what he described as a remarkable infrastructure transformation in Imo State following the three-day inspection tour of federal and state government projects in the state.

Dare said the projects inspected highlighted the practical implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through strong collaboration between the Federal and Imo State Governments.

He noted that the increased FAAC allocations resulting from the federal government’s reforms were being translated into impactful projects in the state, including the Imo Digital City, the 2,000-bed Infectious Disease Centre, the Heart Transplant Centre in Orlu, the University of Innovation, Science and Technology at Omuma, the expansion of the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre and the Orlu-Akokwa-Uga Border Road, positioning Imo as a model of people-centered development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.