  • Sunday, 19th July, 2026

Shettima Departs Abuja Sunday, To Attend 69th ECOWAS Summit in Freetown

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Sunday morning departed the nation’s capital, Abuja, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Shettima, according to a release issued by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, will join other political and business leaders across West Africa and beyond at the summit scheduled to take place at the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre, Freetown on July 19, 2026.

The summit is expected to focus on key policy decisions, strategic resolutions, and reaffirm the leaders’ collective commitment to peace, democracy, economic growth, and regional integration.

The summit is part of the ECOWAS mid-year statutory meetings that bring together heads of state and government, ministers, senior officials and regional institutions to advance the community’s shared priorities of security, democratic governance, economic integration, trade, infrastructure and sustainable development.

The vice-president is due back in Abuja at the conclusion of his engagement in the West African nation.

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