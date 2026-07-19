Police Rescue Victim, Neutralised Suspected Kidnaper in Kogi



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



In a renewed effort to tackle banditry in Kogi State, the state police command has recorded another operational success in its sustained offensive against kidnapping and other violent crimes with the rescue of a kidnapped victim and subsequently neutralising the suspected kidnapper,

This is just as the command’s operatives recovered an Italian-made pump-action gun during a joint security operation in Ayegunle Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Afusat Saliu and copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

“In the early hours of Friday, 17th July, 2026, armed kidnappers invaded the residence of Abubakar Kabiru of Nila Forest Camp, Ayegunle Gbede, and whisked him away into the forest.

“Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ayetoro Gbede Division, immediately mobilised a joint team comprising Police operatives, officers of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), personnel on Special Duty, and local vigilantes to the Olle-Bunu Forest, where the operatives engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

“One suspect was neutralised, forcing the others to flee and abandon the victim, who is currently receiving treatment for a gunshot injury sustained during the incident.



“During the operation, the joint team recovered the corpse of the neutralised suspect alongside an Italian-made pump-action gun with breach number 5882. The corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary, Ayetoro Gbede, while the firearm has been taken into Police custody as an exhibit,”the statement said.



The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, commended the courage and professionalism of the operatives and local security partners, reaffirming the command’s commitment to exploiting community policing to protect lives and property across the state.

He assures residents that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network, while urging members of the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information.