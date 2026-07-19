Oyo ADC Guber Candidate Raises the Alarm Over Removal of Campaign Billboard 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Media Team of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has accused the state government of illegally removing the billboard of its principal at Idi- Ape Junction in Ibadan, the state capital.

The media team, in a statement issued in Ibadan, alleged that the state government replaced the banner on the billboard of Adegoke, which also included that of the ADC presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with that of Governor Seyi Makinde, Allied People’s Movement’s (APM) presidential candidate; the governorship candidate, Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi and APM Akinyele House Assembly candidate.

It disclosed that Adegoke has been using the billboard for a long time without owing the agency and the agency is not owing the state government, alleging that Governor Makinde removed the billboard because of Atiku’s picture on the billboard.

The media team said Adegoke was shocked about the replacement of his billboard by the Oyo State government, stating that he has paid for the usage of the billboard till August 20, 2026, while the illegal removal was allegedly carried out in June, less than a month after the billboard fee was renewed for another three months, May 20 to August 20, 2026.

It warned the state government, Governor Makinde and the APM supporters to stop behaving as if they are laws unto themselves.

“You cannot remove our principal and Atiku’s banner when we have legally paid the advert billboard’s agency. We are governed by law and illegal removal of our billboard is antithetical to peaceful coexistence and freedom of democracy. There are many locations in Ibadanland. Ibadan is the largest city in West Africa. The city can accommodate everybody. So, why removing our principal’s billboard?

“Such illegal act will not be tolerated and it cannot diminish the growing popularity of Adegoke and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan and the entire Oyo State.

“Is this how we want to continue to play politics in Oyo State, behaving as if we are in a banana republic?. Is Oyo State government jittery of ADC Abubakar Atiku and Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke?

“Governor Makinde should not be jittery. He should be ready to face the electorate. As far as Adegoke and Alhaji Atiku are concerned, they are sure of victory come 2027,” it said.