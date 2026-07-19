Crisis Looms in Oyo APC as Aggrieved House Aspirant Drags Party to Court over N’Assembly Primaries

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiodun Gbolagade, has insisted that he won the party’s primary election and asked a Federal High Court to restore what he described as his stolen mandate.

Gbolagade, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, said he approached the court, which he did not name, after what he described as the wrongful declaration of the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, as the candidate of the party for the 2027 House of Representatives’ election.

He maintained that the primary election was conducted through the direct primary option in line with the Electoral Act and the party’s guidelines, adding that coalition centres across the constituency had been communicated to all aspirants before the exercise.

According to him, all aspirants participated in the process except Akande-Sadipe, whom he alleged did not appear at any of the designated coalition centres.

“The primary election was conducted at the approved coalition centres known to every aspirant. Virtually all the contestants were present except Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe. The results were collated, and I was declared the winner at the party’s office,” he said.

Gbolagade claimed he polled 2,315 votes in the exercise, while Akande-Sadipe scored 33 votes, insisting that the outcome reflected the wishes of APC members in the constituency.

He further alleged that despite the declared result, “fake reports” later emerged online claiming that the incumbent lawmaker had won the primary.

According to him, this development prompted him and his supporters to seek legal redress rather than resort to self-help.

“We decided to follow the rule of law. We have taken the matter to court because we believe the mandate of APC members in Oluyole Federal Constituency must be protected,” he stated.

The aspirant disclosed that the case had already been filed before the Federal High Court, adding that the matter came up for hearing recently.

He also alleged that attempts by court officials to serve Akande-Sadipe with court processes had been unsuccessful, claiming that she could no longer be located at her known residence within the constituency.

Gbolagade, however, stressed that the issue was now before the court and expressed confidence that the judiciary would resolve the dispute.

On speculation that his supporters might defect to another political party following the dispute, Gbolagade dismissed the claim, insisting that he remained committed to the APC.

“We are members of APC, and we are already preparing for the general election. Our confidence is in the judicial process, and we believe the mandate will be restored,” he said.

He added that his supporters would continue mobilising for the APC while awaiting the court’s determination of the case.