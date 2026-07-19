Alvarez’s Strike for Argentina Against Switzerland Named  Goal of the Tournament

Julian Alvarez’s stunning strike for Argentina against Switzerland named best goal of the quarter-finals and semi-finals for the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament.

Alvarez has more than played his part in Argentina’s run to consecutive finals at the FIFA World Cup with the striker’s superb effort against Switzerland voted the best goal from the quarter-finals and semi-finals in the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament award.

With his side being held by the 10-man Swiss in extra-time and only a few minutes away from facing a penalty shootout, Alvarez conjured an incredible curling finish from outside of the area to give La Albiceleste the lead in an eventual 3-1 victory, propelling his side into the last four.

Alvarez’s wonder goal claimed 37.2 per cent of the vote, comfortably beating a number of impressive strikes in the last eight and last four. Andreas Schjelderup’s powerful finish from a seemingly impossible angle against England finished second with 22.3 per cent, while Enzo Fernandez’s long-range thunderbolt equaliser against the Three Lions in the semi-finals took 18.2 per cent in third.

Kylian Mbappe’s opening goal against Morocco left him in fourth with 9.7 per cent, ahead of Jude Bellingham’s first strike against Norway and Pedro Porro’s effort against France, on 8.6 per cent and 3.9 per cent respectively.

This is the penultimate step in the process towards deciding the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament following the naming of winners after the Group Stage, Round of 32 and Round of 16. A final vote will be held at the end of the tournament.

WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL: They Meet Again for Football’s Greatest Prize.

From One Generation to the Next—When Lionel Messi Meets Lamine Yamal on Football’s Biggest Stage

By Paul Lucky Okoku

*MATCH DETAILS*

* Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

*Fixture: Argentina vs Spain

*Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

*Kickoff: 3:00 PM EDT

* Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

*Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

The Journey to New York

Every World Cup begins with 48 nations dreaming. It ends with only one nation holding history in its hands.

For six unforgettable weeks, the FIFA World Cup has once again reminded us why football remains the world’s most beloved sport.

Across Mexico, Canada, and the United States, millions have celebrated together, endured heartbreak together, and witnessed moments that will live on long after this tournament ends.

Heroes have emerged.

Dreams have been fulfilled.

Others have been painfully shattered.

Every World Cup tells a different story.

This one has delivered dramatic comebacks, breathtaking goals, tactical masterclasses, emotional farewells, and young stars announcing themselves on football’s biggest stage.

Now only two nations remain.

Argentina.

Spain.

One trophy.

One champion.

One final opportunity to make history.

Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Final is more than a meeting between two outstanding teams. It is a clash of football philosophies, generations, and legacies.

The Road to the Final

Champions are never crowned by reputation alone. They earn the right one match at a time.

Spain’s journey has reflected everything that has defined their football throughout this tournament—composure, technical excellence, intelligent movement, and unwavering faith in possession.

A disciplined 2–1 victory over Belgium in the quarterfinals was followed by another composed 2–1 triumph against France in the semifinals, where Spain controlled possession, dictated the tempo, and once again showed why they have been among the tournament’s most consistent teams.

Argentina’s path told a different story.

The defending champions reminded the football world that true champions are never beaten until the final whistle.

Against England in the semifinal, they recovered from a late deficit, equalized dramatically, and found the winning goal when the pressure was at its highest.

It was another victory built on resilience, belief, and championship mentality.

Spain reached the final by controlling matches.

Argentina reached it by controlling moments.

And sometimes, in football, moments matter more than possession.

Two Different Roads. One Destination

That contrast is precisely what makes this World Cup Final so compelling.

Spain wants to dominate the ball.

Argentina wants to dominate decisive moments.

Spain patiently constructs attacks.

Argentina patiently waits for opportunities.

Neither philosophy is superior.

Both have earned their place on football’s biggest stage.

On Sunday, only one will leave New York New Jersey Stadium as world champion.

Yet beyond the tactical battle lies another extraordinary story—one that has captured the imagination of football supporters around the world.

Nineteen years after a simple UNICEF charity photo shoot brought Lionel Messi and a baby named Lamine Yamal together, fate has brought them back to the same stage.

This time, they stand on opposite sides of the halfway line with the FIFA World Cup at stake.

The Questions That Will Decide the Final

Before the opening whistle, several questions deserve a closer look.

What does history tell us about Argentina and Spain?

Have these football giants crossed paths before on the world’s biggest stage?

Who truly holds the advantage?

And when Spain’s possession football meets Argentina’s championship mentality, which philosophy is more likely to lift the FIFA World Cup?

Possession vs. Precision: Where This World Cup Final Will Be Won

“Possession may control the game. Precision usually decides the champion.”

If Part One explained *how Argentina and Spain arrived here, Part Two examines how this final could be won*.

This is more than a contest between two outstanding teams.

It is a fascinating collision of football philosophies.

Spain seeks to control the game through possession.

Argentina seeks to control the decisive moments.

One prefers to dictate the rhythm.

The other is willing to absorb pressure before striking with ruthless efficiency.

On Sunday, only one philosophy will lift football’s greatest prize.

*Two Roads to the Same Destination*

Throughout this tournament, Spain has arguably played the most complete football.

Their midfield has been the heartbeat of their success.

Every pass has purpose.

Every movement creates another passing lane.

Rather than forcing attacks, Spain patiently stretches opponents until spaces begin to appear.

Argentina has taken a different route.

They do not always need the ball.

They simply need belief.

Their football is built on resilience, intelligent defending, quick transitions, and experienced leadership.

One team controls possession.

The other controls pressure.

Neither approach is accidental.

Both have carried their nations to the FIFA World Cup Final.

*History Refuses to Pick a Favorite*

History offers almost no advantage to either nation.

Before this final, Spain and Argentina had met *14 times* in senior international football.

*Spain victories: 6

*Argentina victories: 6

*Draws: 2

Even more remarkably, they have met only once previously in a FIFA World Cup—during the group stage in 1966, when Argentina prevailed 2–1.

Nearly six decades later, they meet again.

Not in the group stage.

Not in a friendly.

But with football’s greatest prize at stake.

If history tells us anything, it is this:

There has never been much separating these two football powers.

On Sunday, one nation will finally break the deadlock.

*Spain’s Blueprint: Patience, Possession, and Precision*

Spain’s greatest weapon is not an individual player.

It is their collective understanding of space.

They are comfortable keeping possession for long periods.

They patiently move opponents from side to side until defensive gaps begin to appear.

Then, almost without warning, one incisive pass unlocks the defense.

Their patience forces opponents to chase.

Fatigue creates mistakes.

Spain waits for those mistakes.

*Argentina’s Championship DNA*

Argentina possesses something statistics cannot fully measure.

Belief.

Against England, they refused to surrender.

They equalized late.

Then they found the winning goal when almost everyone expected extra time.

Championship teams understand something important.

Matches are not always won by controlling all ninety minutes.

They are often won by controlling the defining moments.

Argentina has mastered that art.

*Where This Final Will Be Won*

Not inside either penalty area.

Inside the middle third.

If Spain controls possession, Argentina may spend long periods defending without relief.

If Argentina disrupts Spain’s passing rhythm, they can create dangerous opportunities through Messi and their attacking players.

Football supporters naturally watch the strikers.

Coaches understand that the real battle is often fought in midfield.

That is where possession becomes pressure.

That is where space is created—or denied.

That is where championships often begin to tilt in one team’s favor.

The scoreboard tells us where the match stands.

*The midfield usually tells us where the match is going.*

*A Photograph That Football Will Never Forget*

Sometimes football produces stories that no scriptwriter could invent.

In 2007, during a UNICEF charity photo shoot, a 20-year-old Lionel Messi gently bathed and cradled a five-month-old baby.

That baby was Lamine Yamal.

At the time, it was simply a touching charitable moment.

No one could have imagined what the future held.

Nineteen years later, they meet again.

Not at a charity event.

Not in front of photographers.

But on football’s biggest stage.

The FIFA World Cup Final.

One photograph captured the beginning of a life.

Sunday may mark the beginning of another football legacy.

*More Than a Viral Photograph*

The world has embraced these photographs because they represent something much bigger than football.

They remind us that generations do not replace one another overnight.

They inspire one another.

Yesterday’s young star becomes today’s legend.

Today’s child becomes tomorrow’s challenger.

That is football’s beautiful cycle.

One generation opens the door.

The next generation walks through it.

Whether Lamine Yamal lifts the trophy or Lionel Messi lifts it once more, this story has already become one of the most memorable narratives in World Cup history.

*What to Expect on Football’s Biggest Stage*

Do not expect this final to become an end-to-end spectacle.

Expect patience.

Expect tactical discipline.

Expect emotional resilience.

World Cup Finals are rarely decided by volume.

They are decided by details.

One lapse in concentration.

One brilliant save.

One inspired substitution.

One perfectly weighted pass.

One moment of genius.

That is how history is often written.

And that is why this final promises to be unforgettable.

*One Trophy. Two Nations. One Place in History*

“Great teams win championships. Great champions inspire generations.”

Football has never been just about winning.

It has always been about legacy.

Long after the final whistle has blown…

Long after the confetti has settled…

Long after the medals have been presented…

People rarely remember every pass, every tackle, or every statistic.

They remember the stories.

The moments.

The people.

The emotions.

That is why the FIFA World Cup remains the greatest sporting event on earth.

It gives us memories that outlive the matches themselves.

*Leadership Under the Brightest Lights*

Every FIFA World Cup Final is a leadership examination.

Not just for the captain.

Not just for the coach.

But for every player wearing the shirt.

Leadership reveals itself when fatigue sets in.

When pressure becomes overwhelming.

When one mistake could define an entire career.

The best teams communicate.

They trust one another.

They understand their roles.

Championships are rarely won by the most talented eleven players.

They are won by the eleven players who function as one.

That lesson extends far beyond football.

It applies to families.

Organizations.

Businesses.

Communities.

And nations.

*Messi’s Legacy. Yamal’s Beginning*.

For Lionel Messi, Sunday presents another opportunity to add a remarkable chapter to one of football’s greatest careers.

His legacy is already secure.

World champion.

Captain.

Leader.

One of the greatest players the game has ever known.

He no longer plays to prove his greatness.

He plays because greatness never stops competing.

For Lamine Yamal, however, this is different.

This is not about protecting a legacy.

It is about beginning one.

Few footballers have the privilege of playing in a FIFA World Cup Final at such a young age.

Fewer still have the opportunity to do so against the very player who once held them as a baby.

Football could not have written a more compelling story.

*When Football Passes the Torch*

Every generation inherits the game from those who came before it.

Pelé inspired Maradona.

Maradona inspired Messi.

Messi has inspired countless young footballers around the world, including Lamine Yamal.

That is football’s greatest gift.

Greatness does not end.

It inspires.

Whether Sunday becomes another triumph for Lionel Messi or the beginning of a new era led by Lamine Yamal, football will continue moving forward, just as it always has.

Legends are remembered not only for what they achieved, but for those they inspired to dream even bigger.

*The Enduring Legacy of Every World Cup*

There is one lesson that football continues to teach, regardless of the era.

Finals are rarely won by the team with the biggest names.

They are won by the team that remains calm under pressure.

The team that communicates best.

The team that makes fewer mistakes.

The team that understands every player has a role—and that every role matters.

On Sunday, billions of people will watch a football match.

But they may witness something even greater.

They may witness one generation saluting another.

They may witness football honoring its past while embracing its future.

And somewhere, a young boy or girl kicking a football in Lagos…

Buenos Aires…

Madrid…

Atlanta…

or any corner of the world…

will begin to dream.

Because every legend was once a child with a dream.

And every FIFA World Cup reminds us that today’s dreamers can become tomorrow’s champions.

*Closing Reflections*

When the referee blows the final whistle…

One nation will celebrate.

One nation will grieve.

But both will have added another unforgettable chapter to football history.

Some stories are written by journalists.

Some are written by filmmakers.

*This one could only have been written by football.*

Who will lift the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina or Spain?

Share your prediction in the comments before kickoff.

Paul Lucky Okoku

FIFA Legend | Football Analyst | Journalist-at-Large | CAF Africa Cup of Nations Silver Medalist | Former Nigerian Super Eagles & Flying Eagles International | Former Vice-Captain, Flying Eagles | Former Olympic Qualifying Team Member | Founder & CEO, Greater Tomorrow Children’s Fund (GTCF)