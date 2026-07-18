World Cup Final Headlines SuperSport’s Big Weekend of Live Sports

The FIFA World Cup 2026 ends at the weekend as France and England meet in the third-place play-off before Spain and defending champions Argentina contest tomorrow’s final to determine football’s next world champions.

France and England meet today at 10:00 pm before Spain and Argentina face off in the World Cup Final tomorrow at 8:00 pm. Both matches will be broadcast live on SS World Cup Central (DStv Ch. 202, GOtv Ch. 61), with dedicated Pidgin commentary on SS WC Naija (DStv Ch. 204, GOtv Ch. 62).

Tomorrow’s showpiece also brings together two of football’s biggest stars. Lionel Messi is set for his third World Cup final, while 18-year-old Lamine Yamal leads Spain’s emerging generation. The occasion also revisits the widely shared 2007 UNICEF photograph of Messi bathing baby Yamal, creating an unusual full-circle moment as the pair prepare to meet on football’s biggest stage.

The Golden Boot race also remains unresolved. Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappé lead the standings with eight goals, while England’s Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, along with France’s Ousmane Dembélé, remain in contention heading into the tournament’s final two matches.

Away from football, the weekend schedule also includes Nigeria’s Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman against South Africa’s Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis in a major UFC contest, which will be shown live on SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66).

Formula 1 also moves to Belgium for the latest round of the championship, with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings. The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast on SS Motorsport (DStv Ch. 215).

Football headlines the weekend, with major UFC and Formula 1 action completing a packed schedule of live sport.