Nigeria to Host Mental Health, Gender-Based Violence Conference as Experts Call for National Action

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Healthcare professionals, development partners, corporate leaders, security agencies, academics, and civil society organisations prepare to converge for the Mental Health and Gender-Based Violence Conference Nigeria 2026, scheduled for October 8–10, 2026.

The three-day national conference on mental health organised by US-based Echoes Africa Initiatives, a nonprofit organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare will be held under the theme: ‘Invisible Wounds: Understanding Mental Health, Trauma, Gender-Based Violence and Their Impact on Society’.

The conference is a national call to action aimed at addressing the growing psychological, social, and economic consequences of untreated mental illness, trauma, substance abuse, and gender-based violence.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Echoes Africa Initiatives, Ify Ezinwa, said the conference seeks to move mental health beyond awareness campaigns to practical solutions that strengthen Nigeria’s health system and improve the well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

She noted that mental health is no longer a peripheral issue, but central to national development.

“The emotional toll of insecurity, economic hardship, displacement, substance abuse, and gender-based violence is affecting millions of Nigerians. These challenges impact productivity, education, healthcare, family life, and social cohesion. This conference is designed to bring every sector of society together to identify practical, sustainable solutions,” Ezinwa said.

She added that the conference underlined Echoes Africa Initiatives’ commitment to fostering collaboration among government, healthcare institutions, the private sector, development agencies, and civil society to improve access to quality mental healthcare and reduce stigma.

Ezinwa explained that the collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, through the National Mental Health Programme, reflected the alignment with the federal government’s efforts to implement Nigeria’s National Mental Health Policy.

She explained that the conference will provide a platform for policy dialogue, professional capacity building, community engagement, and cross-sector partnerships that support the ministry’s vision of strengthening mental health services nationwide.

Making an urgent call for action, a renowned psychiatrist Dr. Sosunmolu Shoyinka, has described mental health as one of the defining public health challenges of the 21st century.

He stressed that untreated mental health conditions affect educational attainment, workforce productivity, family stability, and national economic development.

“Mental health affects every family, every workplace, and every community. The earlier we recognise mental health conditions and provide appropriate support, the better the outcomes for individuals and society. Recovery is possible, and communities have an important role to play in supporting those who need care,” Shoyinka said.

Nigerian Receives US Congressional Recognition for Advancing Global Economic Cooperation

Bennett Oghifo

A Nigerian business executive and international trade advocate, Mr. Onoja Attah Onoja, has received international recognition after being awarded a Congressional Proclamation by a member of the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, in acknowledgement of his contributions to international trade, economic cooperation and diaspora engagement.

The honour was presented during the Guyana Independence Celebration Committee of New York’s commemoration of Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary, where Onoja was recognised for his efforts in promoting stronger commercial and institutional relationships across Africa, the Caribbean and the United States.

According to the proclamation, Onoja’s recognition reflects more than two decades of professional experience spanning the shipping, marketing, distribution and energy sectors, as well as his commitment to fostering international partnerships that promote trade, investment and sustainable economic growth.

The citation highlighted his role in building bridges between businesses and institutions across continents through strategic engagement and collaboration, reinforcing the importance of private sector leadership in advancing global economic development.

Beyond his corporate career, Onoja currently serves as President of the African Caribbean Chamber of Trade, Commerce and Industry (ACCTCI), where he has spearheaded initiatives aimed at strengthening economic cooperation among Africa, the Caribbean and North America.

Through the chamber, he has facilitated dialogue involving governments, private sector operators and development partners to encourage investment, deepen institutional collaboration and create new opportunities for businesses operating across the regions.

His leadership has focused on advancing trade and investment while promoting partnerships capable of supporting long-term economic development and shared prosperity.

The recognition also comes at a period when Nigerians in the diaspora continue to gain international acclaim for their achievements across diverse sectors, including business, technology, healthcare, education and public service.

Observers noted that the honour underscores the growing influence of Nigerian professionals who are contributing to international development by creating business opportunities, strengthening institutions and expanding cross-border cooperation.

They said the recognition further reinforces Nigeria’s reputation as a country producing globally competitive professionals capable of making meaningful contributions to economic development beyond its borders.

Receiving the honour, Onoja expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as both a personal achievement and a tribute to Nigerians whose dedication and professionalism continue to earn respect around the world.

“I accept this recognition with deep humility,” he said.

“It is also a reminder that Nigerians have the capacity to build institutions, create opportunities and strengthen relationships that extend far beyond our borders. I hope this inspires more young professionals to believe that excellence and service remain the most enduring pathways to global impact.”

He stressed the importance of integrity, professionalism and sustained commitment to service in building lasting institutions and creating opportunities that benefit communities across nations.

Analysts say the growing complexity of global commerce has increased the importance of private-sector actors in complementing traditional diplomacy through trade promotion, investment facilitation and institutional cooperation.

They observed that business leaders who successfully connect markets across regions are playing an increasingly important role in fostering economic integration and creating new channels for collaboration between countries.

For many young Nigerians, Onoja’s achievement serves as an example of how professional excellence, perseverance and ethical leadership can attract international recognition while contributing positively to Nigeria’s global image.

His recognition also reflects the increasing role of the Nigerian diaspora in promoting economic diplomacy and strengthening commercial ties between Africa and the wider international community.

Onoja is a Nigerian business executive and international trade advocate with more than 20 years of experience across shipping, distribution, marketing, energy and corporate leadership.

Throughout his career, he has focused on promoting trade, investment and institutional partnerships linking Africa, the Caribbean and the United States. He currently serves as President of the Guyana Caribbean Chambers of Trade, Commerce and Industry, where he continues to champion initiatives designed to deepen economic cooperation, facilitate cross-border investment and strengthen relationships among businesses and institutions across the three regions.