Edo Partners US Investors for Manufacturingof Electric Tricycles 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Edo State government has perfected a strategic partnership with United States-based investors to establish an electric mobility manufacturing and assembly plant for electric tricycles in the state.

The move is aimed at accelerating industrialisation, create jobs and promote clean transportation.

The state Commissioner for Power, Hon. Paul Usenbo, disclosed this in an interview, saying the project is being executed through a partnership involving US-based MOSERI Holding Limited, JBV Manufacturing and a tricycle manufacturing company.

Usenbo stressed that the collaboration would establish an e-mobility company in Edo State to manufacture and assemble electric tricycles for the Nigerian market, positioning the state as a hub for clean energy technology, innovation and vehicle production.

He explained that the initiative aligns with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s economic agendaof attracting strategic investments, expanding industrial capacity and creating sustainable employment through renewable energy and technology-driven manufacturing.

According to the commissioner, local production of electric tricycles would reduce dependence on imports, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and support the growth of Nigeria’s electric vehicle value chain.

He added that the project would also lower production and logistics costs, making electric tricycles more affordable while creating direct and indirect jobs in assembly, maintenance, technical support, spare parts distribution and after-sales services.

“The advantage of this initiative is that electric tricycles will become more affordable for our people. More importantly, Edo residents will benefit from employment in assembly, maintenance, after-sales services and warranty support, creating a sustainable value chain for the state’s economy,” Usenbo said.

The commissioner said the investment forms part of broader reforms by the Ministry of Power to attract private sector participation in the energy sector, diversify the state’s economy and promote environmentally sustainable transportation.

He further disclosed that the state government is engaging international investors across power and renewable energy value chain, describing the e mobility project as one of several strategic initiatives aimed at positioning Edo as a preferreddestination for technology-driven manufacturing and clean energy investments.

Usenbo expressed confidence that the project would boost local industrial capacity, facilitate technology transfer, strengthen workforce skills, stimulate economic growth and reinforce Edo State’s position as a leading destination for electric mobility and renewable energy investments.