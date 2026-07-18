APC South Africa Chair Lauds Tinubu over Commitment to State Police

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, Dr. Oluwatosin Ademola Ojo, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitments towards the establishment of state police, describing the development as a landmark step in strengthening internal security architecture in the country.

Ojo, a medical practitioner and prominent APC leader in the diaspora, said the establishment of state police would complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in tackling insecurity across the country.

He stressed that for the initiative to achieve its intended objectives, funding for state police must be placed on a first-line charge, thereby guaranteeing a secure and sustainable source of funding for personnel, training, logistics, intelligence gathering, and operational effectiveness.

According to him, adequate and uninterrupted funding is essential to ensuring that state police remain professional, efficient, and independent in discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

The Obstretrician and Gynaecologist further applauded President Tinubu for what he described as a bold and timely decision, noting that the commitments reflect the administration’s interest in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges through constitutional reforms and innovative policies.

He also urged state governors to prioritise the welfare of state police personnel by providing competitive remuneration, modern equipment, continuous training, and a conducive working environment.

Ojo cautioned against the politicisation of the new security structure, warning that state police should never be used as instruments for political intimidation or partisan interests.

“The success of state police will depend largely on responsible leadership, adequate funding, professionalism, and strict adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

While expressing confidence in the initiative, Ojo maintained that state police would significantly support the operations of the federal police and other security agencies, enhance intelligence gathering at the grassroots, improve community policing, and ultimately reduce crime and criminality across the federation.

He also called on Nigerians to actively support the nation’s security architecture by remaining vigilant and promptly reporting suspicious movements and criminal activities to the appropriate security agencies, noting that security is a collective responsibility and urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria.