Ekiti Govt Declines Voting in Alara Stool, Mandates Kingmakers to Embrace Ifa

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





As the scrambling for the stool of Alara of Aramoko Ekiti gathers momentum, the Ekiti State Government has instructed the kingmakers to embrace Ifa Consultation to produce an acceptable candidate.

The government however ruled out voting by kingmakers to produce the candidate among the three aspirants shortlisted out of the eight contestants, describing voting as a fertile ground for bribery and manipulation, which the Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration is averse to.

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, gave the directive yesterday, in Ado Ekiti, the State Capital, while interacting with kingmakers and other stakeholders from Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area over the ongoing process for the selection of a new Alara.

The government brokered the interaction, sequel to the outcome of selection process conducted on 23rd April, 2026, where Prince Femi Akinlabi, Prince Adewumi Adetoyinbo and Prince Tope Ademiluyi from Olokun Ruling House, had emerged through Ifa divination out of eight contestants vying for the coveted royal seat.

Subsequently, the 12 existing kingmakers had voted, where two of the aspirants: Tope Ademiluyi and Femi Akinlabi, got six votes apiece, thereby creating a tie that required intervention to set a pace that would wriggle the town out of the conundrum for speedy emergence of a monarch.

The first class Alara stool became vacant, following the demise of Oba Olu Adeyemi from Arakale ruling house, on August 9, 2025.

Speaking during the interface, Afuye, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, said Governor Oyebanji was interested in ensuring that the kingmakers followed due process in selecting a new Alara, because of the historical significance of the community in the state and Yorubaland.

Afuye clarified that Ifa divination remained the standard practice and most respectable way of choosing a king in Yoruba land, saying the kingmakers shouldn’t embark on any action that could degrade tradition by taking sides, or manipulate the process via underhand tactics.

The Ekiti number two citizen appealed to the community to embrace the proposal that Ifa oracle should be consulted, adding that this would help in checkmating any form of manipulation on account of actions being taken by some kingmakers.

“The instruction of the governor is that, the government will midwife a process of selection process through Ifa divination under a moderated atmosphere.

“There is no voting after the ifa consultation. Someone must surely emerge when Ifa is consulted. That has been the standard practice from time immemorial.

“All the insults on traditional and social media platforms won’t help anybody. There is no going to be any form of imposition. We are ready to do the right thing. The government has no candidate and that is where we stand.”