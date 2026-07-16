With 55.67% Broadband Penetration, Nigeria Still Far from Achieving 70% Target

Emma Okonji

Seven months after the December 2025 deadline for achieving 70 per cent broadband penetration as outlined in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), the country is still far from achieving the set target.

The five-year broadband policy had an ambiguous target to achieve 70 per cent broadband coverage for 90 per cent of the Nigerian population, with minimum download speeds of 25 megabyte per second (Mbps) in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural areas.

But as at April this year, Nigeria’s broadband penetration stood at 55.67 per cent, with approximately 120.7 million active broadband subscriptions, which is still a far cry from achieving the 70 per cent broadband target.

Despite the country’s inability to meet the set broadband target in December 2025, the Nigerian telecoms sector however recoded steady growth in broadband penetration and subscription in 12 consecutive months, according to the latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

From July 2025 to July 2026, the sector recorded continuous increase in broadband penetration level and active number of broadband subscriptions.

The statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NCC, showed that as at July 2025, broadband penetration was 48.01 per cent, with 104 million active broadband subscriptions. The figures however increased to 48.81 per cent broadband penetration level with 105 million active broadband subscriptions as at August 2025.

As at September 2025, broadband penetration also increased to 49.34 per cent with 106 million active broadband subscriptions.

In October 2025, broadband penetration increased again to 49.89 per cent with 108 million active broadband subscriptions.

In November 2025, the telecoms sector also recorded increase in broadband penetration and active broadband subscriptions to reach 50.58 per cent penetration level and 109 million active subscriptions.

In December 2025, there was another increase in broadband penetration, which reached 51.97 per cent penetration level with a subsequent increase in broadband subscriber number, which reached 112 million active broadband subscriptions.

The NCC statistics also showed that in January 2026, the telecoms sector recorded increase in broadband penetration to reach 53.07 per cent penetration level, with a subsequent increase in active broadband subscription of 115 million.

In February 2026, broadband penetration increased again to 53.86 per cent, with a subsequent increase in active broadband subscription of 116 million.

In March 2026, broadband penetration further increased to 54.30 per cent, with another increase in active broadband subscription of 117 million.

According to the statistics, broadband penetration increased again in April 2026 to reach 55.67 per cent, with a subsequent increase in active broadband subscription of 120.7 million.

The NCC statistics also showed a steady increase in the number of telecoms subscribers and teledensity for voice calls in six consecutive months.

According to the statistics, active telephony subscriptions reached 188 million with a teledensity of 86.73 per cent as at April 2026.

The increase in six consecutive months, showed that in November 2025, active telephony subscription number was 177 million, with a teledensity of 81.84 per cent. In December 2025, active telephony subscription number increased to179 million, with a teledensity of 82.87 per cent.

In January 2026, active telephony subscription number increased to182 million, with a teledensity of 84.06 per cent.

In February 2026, active telephony subscription number increased to 184 million, with a teledensity of 85.16 per cent.

In March 2026, active telephony subscription number increased again to 185 million, with a teledensity of 85.67 per cent.

In April 2026, active telephony subscription number further increased to reach 188 million, with a teledensity of 86.73 per cent.