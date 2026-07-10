First Lady Showcases Nigeria’s Tourism Potential to  Qatari Govt

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has showcased the nation’s tourism potential to the visiting Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, Yousef Bin Al-Halil.

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has stressed the need for Nigerians, particularly the youth, to take advantage of the beauty and diversity that defines the country and explore the nation’s rich tourism potential.

Speaking while receiving in auduence the Ambassador, State of Qatar to Nigeria, Yousef Bin Hassan Al-Hail at the State House, Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said the nation needs to explore the tourism industry as a veritable source of revenue.

“We have not really explored the nation optimally. Our tourism sector remains our strong point. It gives employment. Look at our food, culture. We are a friendly people”.

The First Lady pointed out that the nation has challenges that are not peculiar to her.

According to her: “President Bola Tinubu is doing all he can. We are undaunted and indeed the nation will be great again”.

The First Lady thanked the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, for all that she does for African nations.

She expressed gratitude for the partnership with the Qatari government, citing the positive feedback from the Federal Ministry of Education on ongoing efforts to address the challenge of out of school children in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal, Yousef Bin Mohammed Al-Hail said though he arrived Nigeria under a cloud of fear, promoted by misinformation about the country on the social media he has seen that they are actually untrue.

“Nigeria is not what we hear and see on the social media. It is a beautiful country with wonderful people. I have been to Lagos, I have seen the beaches, it is a beautiful place”.

He assured that he would do all to build bridges between the two countries to the benefit of both.

Ambassador Al-Hail later presented a letter from the Chairman of Qatar Foundation, Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, to the First Lady.