NIMC Enrols Over 136m Nigerians as New Identity Law Takes Effect

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that more than 136 million Nigerians and legal residents have been enrolled into the National Identity Database (NIDB), marking a significant milestone in the country’s drive towards a unified and secure digital identity system.

The disclosure was made by Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, during a courtesy visit to the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as part of the commission’s stakeholder engagement on the implementation of the newly enacted NIMC Act 2026.

According to the commission, the new legislation repeals the National Identity Management Commission Act of 2007 and introduces a comprehensive legal framework designed to modernise Nigeria’s digital identity architecture.

Coker-Odusote said the act reinforced the National Identification Number (NIN) as the country’s single foundational identity under the federal government’s “one person, one identity” policy.

She stated that the law also designated NIMC as the root certificate authority for Nigeria’s digital identity infrastructure while strengthening data protection, cybersecurity, and the deployment of secure digital credentials.

She reaffirmed the federal government’s determination to ensure that every Nigerian and legal resident was enrolled and issued a National Identification Number within the shortest time possible.

The NIMC boss said the commission was prepared to work closely with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to maximise the use of NIN in economic planning, social intervention programmes, and broader national development initiatives.

She also commended the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, for his support towards the implementation of the legislation and the realisation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Responding, the minister described NIMC Act 2026 as a landmark reform that would deepen Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem and provide a stronger foundation for national planning and governance.

Bagudu praised the NIMC leadership for steering the legislation to fruition, stating that the new law establishes a credible legal framework for a trusted, secure, and inclusive national identity management system.

He, however, stressed that the success of the legislation would depend largely on its effective implementation and the tangible benefits it delivered to citizens.

The minister called for greater collaboration among federal, state, and local governments to strengthen public confidence in the national identity system and eliminate the proliferation of multiple identity databases across public institutions.

He maintained that the National Identification Number should become Nigeria’s single, universally recognised identity standard capable of improving service delivery, enhancing governance, and supporting evidence-based national planning.

The enrolment of over 136 million people represents one of the largest expansions of Nigeria’s identity database since the establishment of NIMC. It is expected to bolster government efforts to improve planning, financial inclusion, security, taxation, and the delivery of public services through a unified digital identity system.