ACPN Rallies Stakeholders for 45th International Scientific Conference

Esther Oluku





The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) will host its 45th Annual International Scientific Conference, “Unity 2026,” from July 27 to August 1 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, convening political leaders, health policymakers and pharmaceutical experts to move practical steps toward expanded healthcare access and a stronger national health system.

The conference, themed “From Local Pharmacy Practice to Global Impact: Managing Complex Political Systems,” aims to turn professional recommendations into implementable policy.

Organisers say the meeting will prioritise universal health coverage (UHC), strengthen medical supply chains and catalyse policy and action towards broadening healthcare access to underserved communities.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, ACPN noted the week–long event will begin with an awareness walk on July 27th themed “Health Insurance for All: Leaving No One Behind” to be led by the Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Kelechi Ohiri, alongside ACPN National Chairman, Ezeh Igwekamma.

Ohiri is also scheduled to present a paper on “Leveraging NHIA–Community Pharmacists Collaboration as a Catalyst for Universal Health Coverage,” detailing how stronger partnerships between insurers and community pharmacists can expand access to affordable, timely services.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Muyi Aina, will speak on “Healthcare System Strengthening and Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria,” focusing on practical steps to improve primary care delivery and resilience.

ACPN Central Planning Committee Chairman, Chidi Dozie, said ACPN is prepared to receive local and international delegates and expect the conference to be one of the largest gatherings of community pharmacists.

“We aim to produce a practical roadmap that strengthens community pharmacy practice and positions pharmacists as key contributors to healthcare policy and national development,” part of the statement read.