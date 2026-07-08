Flooding: HYPPADEC Lauds FG’s N80bn Intervention, Seeks More Funding for at-risk Communities

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), yesterday lauded the present efforts of federal government for approving N80 billion to mitigate the impact of anticipated flooding across vulnerable communities this year.

The managing director of the commission, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday while speaking with

journalists on the sideline of a three-day management consultative meeting with state coordinators and area officers of the commission in Ilorin.

Yelwa however said that more funding is required to effectively tackle the expected floods across the country.

“The amount may not be sufficient considering the magnitude of the challenge, but it is better to begin than to do nothing at all.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu and the federal government for taking this proactive initiative and I hope additional resources will be made available to further protect vulnerable communities”, he said.

The HYPPADEC boss said the commission has sustained its annual flood preparedness campaign by embarking on early sensitisation programmes several months before the onset of the rainy season in flood-prone communities.

He said the commission works closely with state governments, traditional institutions and the media to educate residents on impending flood risks and encourage those living in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer locations.

Yelwa said the commission has commenced construction of resettlement houses in some communities to accommodate residents expected to be severely affected by flooding.

On the commission’s performance, the managing director said that HYPPADEC has continued to fulfil its statutory mandate despite facing significant financial constraints.

He lamented the commission is yet to fully access its statutory funding, particularly the 10 per cent revenue expected from power generation, noting that its operations are currently sustained mainly through federal budgetary allocations and contributions from member states.

According to him, the consistent financial support from member states has enabled the Commission to continue implementing critical development projects across its areas of operation.

Speaking on the Commission’s enforcement of the “No Work, No Pay” policy, Yelwa said the measure is aimed at promoting discipline and accountability in the public service.

He stressed that staff members who, absent themselves from duty without valid justification should not expect to receive salaries while their colleagues continue to discharge their responsibilities.

Looking ahead, the HYPPADEC boss assured member states of improved project delivery, stronger collaboration with state governments and increased stakeholder engagement.

He explained that the Commission intends to deepen partnerships with state governments through joint funding arrangements and, where necessary, involve beneficiary communities in financing selected projects to encourage ownership, sustainability and proper maintenance of public infrastructure.

The quarterly management meeting brought together directors and senior officials of the Commission to review ongoing programmes, address operational challenges and map out strategies for more effective project implementation across HYPPADEC’s member states.

The management meeting was aimed at reviewing ongoing projects, assess programme implementation and to discuss strategies for improving service delivery across member states.

He explained that the quarterly meeting provides an opportunity for management to evaluate the performance of various departments and divisions, identify operational challenges and receive feedback from field offices to strengthen project implementation.