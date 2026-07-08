CJN to New Judges: Shun Unsolicited Gifts, Throwing Unnecessary Birthday Parties

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has advised newly appointed judges of the lower courts to shun unsolicited gifts, as well as holding unnecessary celebrations to avoid creating problems for themselves in the future.

Kekere-Ekun gave the advice during the opening ceremony of an induction course for new judges, in Abuja.

She challenged the new judges to ensure speedy trial of cases brought before them, stressing that only expeditious hearing of cases would ensure the continued confidence of litigants in the judiciary.

Represented at the event by Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, the CJN emphasised the importance of synergy between judges and court officials, especially Registrars and Exhibit keepers.

She stated, “You must work harmoniously with all the officials under you and ensure that you manage them diplomatically and technically.

“You must also read the rules of courts so that lawyers will not take you for a ride. Read everything that comes before you.

“Most importantly, do not allow unsolicited gifts. You must equally avoid throwing unnecessary birthday parties. People will seize the opportunity to bring unsolicited gifts that can lead to petitions.

“As judges of the lower courts, you play a key role in the judiciary. Ensure that you are not rude to your heads of court.

“I will also enjoin you not to use your power of contempt too much. It should be used sparingly, otherwise it may backfire.”

In his welcome address, the NJI administrator congratulated the new judges, and urged them to be mindful of the fact that they had been entrusted with the sacred duty of upholding constitutional supremacy, entrenching the rule of law, and shaping the course of justice in the nation.

Adejumo stated, “By virtue of your appointments, you now form part of a judicial tier that is absolutely vital to the effective functioning of our legal system.

“Beyond being the primary facilitators of grassroots justice, by resolving the vast majority of cases directly affecting ordinary Nigerian citizens, the Lower Courts act as crucial filters that streamline the workload of the Superior Courts, thereby enhancing overall efficiency.

“Consequently, the competence of those chosen to man these courts is of paramount importance to the administration of justice.

“As you step forward to discharge your statutory functions, capacity-building initiatives like this are structured to provide the solid foundation needed to ease your transition to the Bench.”

He said the essence of the induction course was to instil the core values of judicial conduct, ethics, and social context awareness.

“Furthermore, it is designed to offer deeper insights into courtroom dynamics, alongside the practical application of substantive and procedural laws within the adjudicatory sphere,” Adejumo added.