NiMet Issues Flood Alert as Peak Rains Begin, Says Lagos, Sokoto, Imo, 24 Others Face High Risk from July 1

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a probable flash-flood risk alert from July 1 to 10, 2026, warning that intensified rainfall at the onset of the peak rainy season could trigger flash flooding across 27 states.

According to the NiMet advisory, widespread rainfall experienced across many parts of the country in June had left soils heavily saturated, significantly reducing their capacity to absorb additional rainwater.

As a result, low-lying communities, urban centres, coastal areas, and locations with poor drainage were expected to face an elevated risk of flooding over the coming days.

The advisory noted that the states identified as being most vulnerable include Taraba, Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Adamawa, Kwara, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Delta, Edo, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa.

NiMet warned that the anticipated heavy rainfall could lead to localised flash floods, particularly in flood-prone communities and densely populated urban areas.

Other potential impacts, the agency stated, include traffic congestion, road closures, transport disruptions, temporary electricity and telecommunications outages, reduced visibility affecting motorists and aviation operations, waterlogging of farmlands with possible crop losses, and damage to roads, bridges, drainage infrastructure and other public facilities.

It also cautioned that stagnant floodwaters could increase the risk of waterborne diseases in affected communities if proper sanitation measures are not maintained.

To minimise the impact of possible flooding, the agency urged residents to monitor official weather forecasts and flash flood advisories, keep drains and waterways free of refuse, secure loose outdoor objects, and avoid walking or driving through flooded roads.

It emphasised that early preparedness, public awareness and prompt action remain critical to reducing the risks and impacts associated with flash flooding during the peak of the 2026 rainy season.

However, it called on State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), local authorities, community leaders, and other stakeholders to strengthen preparedness and emergency response efforts.