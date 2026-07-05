IPI Nigeria, CPJ Demand Immediate Release of Journalist, Stanley Ugagbe, from Detention

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have urged security operatives to immediately release Stanley Ugagbe, a journalist working with Secret Reporters.

Ugagbe was reportedly taken into custody shortly after Secret Reporters, the online news platform where he works, published an investigative report.

In a statement jointly signed by its Secretary, Ahmed I. Shekarau, and Legal Adviser/Chair, Advocacy Committee, Tobi Soniyi, IPI Nigeria said it received the report on the journalist’s detention with deep concern.

“According to available reports, four unidentified men abducted the journalist from his residence in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Secret Reporters, Fejiro Oliver, alleged that officers of the Nigeria Police Force carried out the operation while Ugagbe was returning home from an official training programme.” the statement said.

According to Oliver, the operatives took the reporter to his house in Jikwoyi where they seized his official laptop and mobile phone before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

“Our lawyer and editor, alongside a senior reporter, searched the former SARS facility, the FCT Police Command and the Force Headquarters without finding him. Another reporter visited the Jikwoyi and Karu police stations to determine whether the officers involved had documented their operation, but found no such record. They also checked the detention facilities at both stations, and he was not there.” Oliver said.

The IPI wondered why security agencies could resort to what it called unlawful arrests of journalists at a time when the country was battling serious security challenges, calling on President Tinubu to direct relevant security agencies to produce the journalist immediately.

“As of the time of issuing this statement, Ugagbe’s whereabouts remain unknown.

“IPI Nigeria strongly condemns both the manner of his arrest and the decision to hold him incommunicado. He has reportedly been denied access to his family, legal representatives and employer, contrary to the constitutional rights guaranteed to every Nigerian.”

“The continued criminalisation of legitimate journalistic work by security agencies not only undermines press freedom and the rule of law but also damages the democratic credentials and international reputation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“IPI Nigeria, therefore, calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the relevant security agencies to immediately produce Ugagbe, disclose the legal basis for his arrest, grant him immediate access to his lawyers and family, and, if there is credible evidence of any offence, either charge him promptly before a competent court or release him without further delay.

“Under Nigeria’s Constitution and established principles of justice, every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Any prolonged detention without lawful justification constitutes a grave violation of Ugagbe’s fundamental rights.

“IPI Nigeria once again warns against the growing trend of using security agencies to intimidate, harass or silence journalists over their professional work. Individuals or institutions who believe they have been defamed or otherwise injured by a publication have adequate legal remedies through the courts. Resorting to arrests and intimidation instead of due legal process has no place in a constitutional democracy.

“We also urge the Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies to ensure that officers under their command respect the rule of law and refrain from intervening in matters that are essentially civil in nature.

“A free press is indispensable to democracy. Journalism is not a crime,” the statement added.

On its part, the Director of CPJ Africa, Angela Quintal, called on the federal government to immediately disclose Ugagbe’s whereabouts, ensure he has access to his family and lawyer if he is being held, or release him if there is no lawful basis for his detention.