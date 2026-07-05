After 67 Days in Captivity, Kidnapped Ekiti Worshippers Regain Freedom, One Dies in Kidnappers’ Den

•Kidnappers collected N25.5m ransom, 150 litres of petrol, five bags of rice, say community sources

• Oyebanji orders free medical care for victims

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

The worshippers abducted during an attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area (LGA) of Ekiti State on April 28, 2026, have regained their freedom.

However, one of the victims, a woman, died while in the custody of the kidnappers.

Though the Ekiti State Police Command said the victims were rescued through coordinated security operations, community sources disclosed that the kidnappers collected N25.5 million ransom, 150 litres of petrol, five bags of rice, cartons of noodles and other food items before releasing their victims.

The freed victims are currently receiving treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, at the expense of the state government.

The victims were kidnapped when gunmen invaded the Christ Apostolic Church in Eda Oniyo, a border community between Ekiti and Kwara states, during an evening service.

The attackers shot the pastor before abducting 16 worshippers, including women and children, and marched them into the forest.

Sources in the community said the abductors initially moved the victims through forests into neighbouring Kwara State.

The kidnappers initially demanded a N1billion ransom, but later reduced it to N50million.

Although the community reportedly raised and paid N10.5million alongside other items demanded by the abductors, the victims remained in captivity.

Community sources disclosed that the kidnappers later collected additional N10million, 150 litres of petrol, five bags of rice, cartons of noodles and other food items before releasing their victims.

Confirming the victims’ release yesterday, the Chairman of Ilejemeje LGA, Alaba Dada, lamented the death of one of the captives.

“I am so happy, and I am sad also. I am happy that they released the kidnapped persons. We lost one woman among them; that is what makes me sad. But we appreciate God for the people that came back home,” he said.

Dada said the victims were initially taken to the General Hospital in Iye Ekiti before being transferred to EKSUTH for comprehensive medical care.

“Their condition is bad; they cannot walk; they are injured; the kidnappers beat them. They said they had not eaten for over a week. But we thank God for their release,” he said.

A community leader, Ayodele Oni, described the victims’ release as a huge relief after weeks of anxiety.

Confirming the development in a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, SP Sunday Abutu, said the rescue of the victims followed sustained intelligence-led operations involving the police, military, other security agencies, the Amotekun Corps, local hunters and the Ekiti State Government.

“The rescued victims have since been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment to ascertain their health condition and ensure they receive adequate medical care,” the PPRO stated.

He added that efforts had been intensified to apprehend the abductors.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, commended all security agencies for their collaboration and expressed appreciation for the support of the state government and residents during the operation.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has directed the management of EKSUTH to provide comprehensive medical screening and treatment for the victims.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, said the governor also instructed the State Ministry of Health and Human Services to take full responsibility for overseeing the welfare and wellbeing of the victims, with the state government covering all medical expenses incurred during their treatment.

Governor Oyebanji expressed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in ensuring the safe return of the victims.

He also commended heads of all security agencies in the state, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, leaders of the Eda Oniyo community, and the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), along with other stakeholders, for their roles in securing the victims’ release.