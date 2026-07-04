Osibanjo, Fashola, Adebutu, Chinese Consul-General, Others to Lead Nat’l Discourse on Youth Leadership, Entrepreneurship

.3,500 youths benefit from Adebutu’s grant, mentorship programme

Sunday Okobi

Former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); and philanthropist, Chief Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, are among eminent Nigerians expected to headline the Ambassadors National Youth Summit, a national discourse focused on equipping young Nigerians with leadership and entrepreneurial skills to drive economic growth and development.

The summit, in its eighth edition, is sponsored by Chief Adebutu, the Odole Oodua of Ile-Ife and Asoju Oba of Lagos, through his Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), in furtherance of his long-standing commitment to youth development across Nigeria.

The event, scheduled for August 29, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to attract over 3,500 young leaders and entrepreneurs from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As part of the event, participants will compete for business grants, mentorship opportunities and other forms of enterprise support aimed at helping young innovators transform their ideas into sustainable businesses.

Built on the theme: ‘The Role of Emerging Leaders as Catalysts in Securing Nigeria’s Economic Future’, the summit is aimed at stimulating national conversations on youth leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, job creation and economic development, while providing practical opportunities for young people to build successful careers and enterprises.

A statement made available to THISDAY yesterday stated that other prominent speakers expected at the summit include Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chinese Consul-General in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing; Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan; broadcaster Dr. Morayo Afolabi-Brown; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FINET Communications Limited, Dr. Fred Nnadike; Group Managing Director of Patjeda Group, Chief Mrs. Ehiagwina Joy Patrick, and public affairs commentator Chude Jideonwo, among other accomplished leaders from the public and private sectors.

Organised by the Joshua Oyeniyi International (JOI) Foundation and convened by Dr. Joshua Oyeniyi, Nigeria’s representative at the 2015 Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) Finals in Washington, D.C., United States, the Ambassadors National Youth Summit has, since its inauguration in 2014, become one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for leadership development, entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

The organisers said the annual summit has impacted thousands of young Nigerians over the years, and now reaches audiences in more than 80 countries through live streaming, extending its influence beyond Nigeria’s borders.

According to Oyeniyi in the statement, this year’s edition is designed not only to inspire participants through thought-provoking discussions but also to connect them with mentors, policymakers, business executives, and development partners capable of supporting their leadership and entrepreneurial aspirations.

He said: “The summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, networking sessions and mentorship engagements, offering participants practical insights into leadership, enterprise development, innovation, investment and wealth creation.”

Oyeniyi added that the gathering would underscore the growing consensus that Nigeria’s long-term economic prosperity depends largely on empowering its youthful population with the skills, knowledge, networks and opportunities needed to create businesses, generate employment and provide innovative solutions to national challenges.

He restated that Chief Adebutu’s sponsorship of the event is a timely investment in Nigeria’s future economic leadership, “aligning with KAAF’s broader mandate of empowering young people through education, entrepreneurship, and social investment.”