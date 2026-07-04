Matawalle: ADC Judgement Vindicates Tinubu on Judiciary, One-Party State Claims

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle, yesterday said the recent Federal High Court judgement affirming the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under former Senate President David Mark has vindicated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against allegations of judicial interference and plans to impose a one-party system in Nigeria.



Matawalle stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Ahmed Dan Wudil. The former governor noted that the court dismissal of the suit filed by House of Representatives member Leke Abejide challenging the ADC leadership, “had once again demonstrated that President Tinubu remained committed to the independence of the judiciary, due process and the rule of law.”

The minister maintained that despite sustained political attacks by opposition figures and some members of the political elite, the President had never interfered with judicial proceedings or attempted to influence the outcome of politically sensitive cases.

“President Tinubu’s democratic credentials were built long before he became President,” Matawalle was quoted as saying in the statement signed by Dan Wudil.



“So having participated in the struggle for the restoration of democracy, he fully understood the importance of preserving democratic institutions,” he added.

According to Matawalle, “the sanctity of the judiciary remained non-negotiable under the current administration because the President believed that a strong and independent judiciary was fundamental to Nigeria’s democratic survival, political stability and national cohesion.”



The minister accused some opposition politicians of deliberately spreading falsehood and propaganda to discredit the President.

He alleged that they were quick to accuse Tinubu whenever court decisions did not favour their political interests, but unwilling to acknowledge judgements that reflected the independence of the judiciary.

Matawalle argued that “genuine patriots should be fair enough to commend the President when court decisions clearly showed that democratic institutions were functioning without executive interference.”



On security, the minister said the federal government remained undeterred in its efforts to end insecurity across the country.

He noted that troops under Operation Fansan Yamma had recorded significant successes by dismantling several bandits’ enclaves, neutralising notorious bandit leaders and recovering communities previously under the control of criminal elements across the North-West.

“Similar operations by the military and other security agencies across different parts of the country had continued to weaken terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups, leading to improved security in many affected communities,” Matawalle stated.

He assured Nigerians that Tinubu remained resolute in ending insecurity and would continue to provide the Armed Forces and other security agencies with the necessary support, equipment and political backing to defeat all criminal elements.