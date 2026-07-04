2027: INEC Extends Nationwide CVR by Two Weeks

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.

INEC’s National Commissioner & Chair, Information and Voter Education, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, in a statement issued yesterday, said it resolved to extend the exercise following the feedback received from its State Offices, political parties, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.



The nationwide CVR exercise commenced on 18th August, 2025 and was originally scheduled to conclude on 10th July 2026.

Haruna noted: “In order to provide additional opportunity for eligible citizens who are yet to register, the Commission has extended the exercise to Friday, 24th July 2026.



“The extension underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible Nigerian has a fair and reasonable opportunity to be included in the Register of Voters ahead of future electoral activities.

“In furtherance of its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and improved service delivery, the Commission is pleased to announce the introduction of a self-service registration option (online) for eligible first-time voters.



“The new service will become available from Wednesday, 8th July, 2026 through the Commission’s dedicated CVR portal – cvr.inecnigeria.org where the step-by-step guide is also provided.”



The National Commissioner explained that the self-service option would enable eligible citizens to initiate and complete their voter registration process, including biometric capture, using their personal devices without having to physically visit an INEC office.

He noted that the system incorporates robust identity verification, biometric validation, and backend integrity checks designed to preserve the credibility and accuracy of the National Register of Voters.



The Commission urged all eligible Nigerians who are yet to register to take advantage of this extended window and explore the new voter registration technology option.

The Commission said it remained committed to a credible, inclusive and accessible voter registration process, and to advancing the use of technology to improve citizens’ experience in the electoral process.